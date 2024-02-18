Disparity draws ire of Muss

University of Arkansas men's basketball Coach Eric Musselman didn't directly criticize the officials after Mississippi State attempted 13 more free throws than the Razorbacks in the Bulldogs' 71-67 victory on Saturday in Humphrey Coliseum.

As Musselman always says when asked about officials or controversial calls, he doesn't want to get fined by the SEC office.

But the subject of free throws clearly was on his mind when he talked with media members.

Arkansas came into the game ranked seventh in free throws attempted (25.7) and eighth nationally in free throws made (18.8) per game.

Mississippi State hit 19 of 32 free throws compared to 14 of 19 for the Razorbacks.

"It doesn't matter what we send in [to the SEC office], what we talk about," Musselman said. "But I have the utmost respect for [Mississippi State] Coach [Chris] Jans and the physicality that his teams have played with, and we have been historically through [nine] years a high volume free throw attempt team.

"That's a part of our offense, quite frankly. We work on it, we talk about it, we drill it.

"So we got 19 free throws attempted and you can go look at how many we took the first half."

The Razorbacks hit 5 of 8 free throws in the first half when the Bulldogs hit 7 of 12 and took a 34-29 lead.

"So I don't know what else to say other than numbers don't lie," Musselman said.

Injury report

Arkansas forwards Trevon Brazile and Jalen Graham missed the game Saturday against Mississippi State.

Graham, a 6-10 senior, didn't play because of a shoulder injury he suffered in No. 8 Tennessee's 92-63 victory over the Razorbacks. He started against the Volunteers and had 8 points, 7 rebounds and 2 assists in 23 minutes.

Brazile, a 6-10 redshirt sophomore, missed his sixth consecutive game because of knee soreness. He started 18 of the first 19 games and is averaging 8.9 points and a team-high 6.5 rebounds.

Arkansas sophomore guard Keyon Menifield was limited to four minutes and didn't play in the second half because of a hamstring injury.

Musselman said he had no idea if any of the injured players will be able to return when Arkansas plays at Texas A&M on Tuesday night.

Rare 3 attempt

Arkansas 6-10 senior Makhi Mitchell missed a three-pointer with 9:22 left in the first half.

It was Mitchell's only three-point attempt this season and second in two seasons at Arkansas. He hit his lone three-point attempt last season at Vanderbilt.

In five seasons at Maryland, Rhode Island and Arkansas, Mitchell is 8 of 25 on three-pointers.

Mitchell does his damage inside, and on Saturday he had a career-high 21 points by hitting 8 of 11 two-point attempts and 5 of 5 free throws.

Mitchell's previous career-high scoring game was 19 against American University during the 2021-22 season when he played at Rhode Island.

Limiting Smith

Arkansas held Mississippi State senior forward Tolu Smith to eight points -- less than half of his 16.8 scoring average. He was limited to 24 minutes because of four fouls.

Senior forward Cameron Matthews proved to be Mississippi State's most effective frontcourt player with 17 points and 10 rebounds.

"Much credit to Cam Matthews and his performance, but the game plan was to try to do what we could with Tolu Smith," Arkansas Coach Eric Musselman said. "I thought we did that by going at him and getting him in foul trouble.

"Lost the game, though."

Make it 15

Arkansas used its 15th different starting lineup in 25 games.

The Razorbacks went with a four-guard lineup of Tramon Mark, Davonte "Devo" Davis, El Ellis and Khalif Battle along with forward Chandler Lawson.

Vs. Mississippi St.

Mississippi State is 11-2 against Arkansas in the teams' last 13 meetings, including a 70-64 victory at Walton Arena last season. The Bulldogs improved to 24-7 at home in the all-time series in which Arkansas holds a 35-34 overall lead.

Arkansas has lost five consecutive games at Humphrey Coliseum since last winning there 65-61 in 2015.