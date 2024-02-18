EARLY VOTING CENTERS
Early voting for the March 5 primary, school board and nonpartisan judicial elections and local ballot issues begins Tuesday.
Voters may vote at any location in their county of residence. Voters must provide a form of photo identification. No bags or purses are allowed in the Benton County Administration Building.
BENTON COUNTY
Voting will be from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday-Friday through March 1, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays and 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. March 4 at the following sites:
Administration Building, 215 E. Central Ave., Suite 324, Bentonville
County Clerk's Office, 2111 W. Walnut St., Rogers
Benton County Election Commission, 1428 W. Walnut St., Rogers
County Clerk's Office, 707 S. Lincoln St., Siloam Springs
Voting will be from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday-Friday through March 1 at the following sites:
Bela Vista Community Church, 75 E. Lancashire Drive, Bella Vista
Bella Vista Recreation Center, 3 Riorden Drive, Bella Vista
First Landmark Baptist Church, 206 S.E. 28th St., Bentonville
Voting will be from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. March 4 at the following sites:
First Landmark Baptist Church, 206 S.E. 28th St., Bentonville
Centerton Community Building, 290 Main St. Centerton
Grace Lutheran Church, 415 N. Sixth Place, Lowell
Siloam Springs Community Building, 110 N. Mount Olive St., Siloam Springs
Voting will be from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Feb. 26 through March 1 at the following sites:
Bogle Family Public Services Building, 1204 S.W. 14th St., Bentonville
Centerton Community Building, 290 Main St. Centerton
Gravette Civic Center, 401 Charlotte St. S.E., Gravette
NEBCO Community Building, 17823 Marshall St., Garfield
Grace Lutheran Church, 415 N. Sixth Place, Lowell
The Ridge Church, 836 N. Curtis Ave., Pea Ridge
Sunnyside Baptist Church, 210 E. Locust St., Rogers
Walmart AMP Catering Room, 5079 W. Northgate Road, Rogers
Siloam Springs Community, 110 N. Mount Olive St., Siloam Springs
WASHINGTON COUNTY
Voting will be from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday-Friday Feb. 20 through March 1 at the following sites:
Washington County Courthouse, 280 N. College Ave., Fayetteville
American Legion, 200 Spring St., Springdale
Elkins Community Center, 162 Doolin Drive, Elkins
Medical Arts Pharmacy, 2515 E. Huntsville Road, Fayetteville
Prairie Grove Fire Station, 131 S. Neal St., Prairie Grove
Unity of Fayetteville Church, 4880 W. Wedington Drive, Fayetteville
West Fork Community Center, 222 Webber St., West Fork
Voting will be from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday, Thursday and Friday, Feb. 20 through March 1; 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 21 and Feb. 28; and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 24 and March 2 at:
Elmdale Baptists Church, 1700 W.Huntsville Road, Springdale
Voting will be from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 21 through Friday, Feb. 23 at:
Fayetteville Public Library, 401 W. Mountain St., Fayetteville
Voting will be from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday, Feb 23 and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 24 at:
Rise Physical Therapy, 2668 E. Citizens Drive, Fayetteville
Voting will be from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday through Friday, Feb. 21-23 at:
Springdale Public Library, 405 S. Pleasant St., Springdale
Voting will be from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 20 and Feb. 27 and 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday through Friday, Feb. 21 through March 1 at:
Tontitown City Hall, 235 E. Henri De Tonti Blvd., Tontitown
Voting will be from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday, Feb. 26 through Wednesday, Feb. 28 at:
Alumni House, University of Arkansas, 491 N. Razorback Road, Fayetteville
Voting will be from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 27 through Thursday, Feb. 29 at:
First Church of the Nazarene, 2300 S. 40th St., Springdale
Springdale Civic Center, 2323 S. Old Missouri Road, Springdale
Voting will be from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 29 and Friday, March 1 at:
Lincoln Public Library, 107 W. Bean St., Lincoln
Main Street Baptist Church, 49 W. Main St., Farmington
Sonora Baptist Church, 17330 U.S.412, Springdale
Voting will be from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday, March 4 at:
Washington County Courthouse, 280 N. College Ave., Fayetteville