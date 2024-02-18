First-quarter shutout enough for Sugar Bears

CONWAY -- Twelve minutes and 47 seconds.

That's the time that mechanical, ominous goose egg occupied Eastern Kentucky's scoring column.

The Colonels' scoring drought lasted well into the second quarter Saturday afternoon as the University of Central Arkansas women's basketball team won 83-49 at the Farris Center.

UCA (18-8, 10-3 ASUN) entered Saturday ranked 19th in the nation in defensive field goal percentage, holding opponents to 36.2%.

Eastern Kentucky (19-8, 8-5 ASUN) gladly would have taken that number in the first quarter. Instead, the Colonels missed all 12 shots and had eight turnovers.

The Colonels were without three players, including starting guard Ivy Turner. With her absence, UCA focused even more attention toward forward Antwainette Walker, the ASUN Preseason Player of the Year.

UCA forward Bree Stephens drew the assignment of defending Walker, holding her to 0-for-5 shooting in the first quarter with one of Eastern Kentucky's eight turnovers.

"They knew what they were trying to do, which was go to Antwainette Walker, who averages 20 [points] a game," UCA Coach Tony Kemper said. "Bree did a great job of moving her feet. She's longer than who we had on her down there [in the previous game]. She got to the rim a couple times, but there was 6-1 and some length meeting her there."

On the other end, Stephens burst out of the gate with the game's first eight points. Randrea Wright chipped in seven points and Leah Mafua scored two to make it 17-0 at the end of the first quarter.

"That's a different team than [in the first meeting]," Kemper said, referring to Eastern Kentucky's 65-58 victory at home Jan. 17. "We wanted to start fast and the way we shot the ball, I thought the pace we played at was really important to set the tone."

Eastern Kentucky is one of three teams to have beaten UCA this season in conference play and the only one of those that the Sugar Bears get a second chance at.

In the second and third quarters Saturday, Eastern Kentucky came back to form. But UCA still outscored it 37-34 in the two periods.

In the fourth quarter, the Sugar Bears had their biggest offensive outburst with 29 points from eight different players, including freshman Fatime Seck scoring her second basket this season in her third appearance.

Four players reached double figures for UCA, including Wright (16), Stephens (14), Leah Mafua (12) and Destine Duckworth (11).

"I thought the ball moved well, and we shot it with confidence. And this team should shoot it with confidence," Kemper said. "I thought the other day, a lot of things went well except the result. Sometimes, you can get tied up with that part of it..

Walker entered Saturday as the second-leading scorer in the ASUN at 18.5 points per game. Stephens held her to nine points on 4-of-15 shooting with a team-high five turnovers. Kemper also applauded the performance of Wright against Eastern Kentucky point guard Alice Recanati, who scored six points.

The win keeps UCA in a tie for second in the ASUN standings with Stetson, which also won Saturday. Having lost to the Hatters on Feb. 10, the Sugar Bears will need to better their record over the final three games to clinch the second seed in the ASUN Tournament.

ASUN MEN

LIPSCOMB 85, CENTRAL ARKANSAS 68

The University of Central Arkansas got a taste of its own medicine Saturday afternoon, falling to hot-shooting Lipscomb at home, one month after the Bears knocked off the Bisons in Nashville, Tenn.

Midway through the first half, Lipscomb went on a 17-5 run to go from trailing by two points to leading by 11 with 5:49 remaining.

After that run, the Bisons did not trail at any point despite the lead dwindling down to as few as three points.

Lipscomb hit 11 three-pointers and shot 54.8% from the field. Four Bisons reached double figures, led by A.J. Mcginnis (19), Grant Asman (16), Joe Anderson (13) and Cody Head (12).

Danield Sofield led UCA with 20 points, including five three-pointers. Elias Cato added 12 points on 5-of-14 shooting.