Flowers announces key endorsements

Vivian Flowers announced the formal endorsements of key supporters who she believes reflect the broad local and statewide support she has in support of her candidacy for mayor of Pine Bluff.

"I'm so excited for our campaign but most excited for Pine Bluff, because endorsements from the people and organizations taking notice of this race reflect the promise of partnerships that will help fully restore and grow our city," she said.

Dr. Chris Jones, Pine Bluff native and 2022 Gubernatorial Democratic Nominee, committed his public endorsement of Flowers for mayor this week, stating: "Rep. Flowers is a strong and effective leader in the Arkansas House of Representatives, successfully served in an executive capacity as the past [chief operating officer] for the UAMS Center for Diversity Affairs, and served both with substance and integrity. Given the looming needs and challenges in my hometown, it was a no-brainer to step up my support to a full and public endorsement of Vivian Flowers as Mayor of Pine Bluff."

In addition to Dr. Jones, Flowers received strong endorsements from the following organizations:

Progressive Arkansas Women PAC (PAWPAC) announced its endorsement list of candidates on Feb. 3. Flowers was among 30 women candidates endorsed, and the only mayoral candidate endorsed.

Brotherhood of Locomotive Engineers and Trainmen, a division of the International Brotherhood of Teamsters Rail Conference, "fully" endorsed Flowers on Jan. 29, stating, " The Brotherhood ... believe that you best represent the interests of working families here and throughout our great state. ... You have proven abilities in building working solutions and relationships in business and private sectors that will continue when you are seated as the next mayor."

Arkansas AFL-CIO (American Federation of Labor and Congress of Industrial Oganizations) Executive Board voted to endorse Flowers, per her notification letter sent on Feb. 15, which notes that she is "a friend, and ally, and a steadfast voice for Arkansas workers."

Flowers received strong campaign support after the surprise announcement of her intent to run for mayor last November. Former Arkansas State Representative and past UAPB Interim Chancellor Dr. Calvin Johnson, as well as IT/Change Management Business Consultant Vivian Wright, are her campaign co-chairs, serving over a campaign committee of volunteers interested in making a change in Pine Bluff.

The Hon. Jay Bradford, former State Senator (1983-2000) and State Representative (2000-07) who represented Pine Bluff/Jefferson County and served as Arkansas Insurance Commissioner for Gov. Mike Beebe, endorsed Vivian Flowers for mayor of Pine Bluff this week. Flowers staffed the House and Senate Public Health Committees when Bradford led the Senate Public Health Committee as its chair. According to Bradford, "Vivian did a great job working as staff for the legislature and has done a great job in politics for the state, working with some of everybody for a long time." He added, "She'll do a great job as mayor. Pine Bluff needs her."

The Preferential Primary Election will be held on March 5, and early voting will begin on Tuesday.