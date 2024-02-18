Fort Smith fired up about new maintenance and training facility

FORT SMITH -- The Fire Department's new maintenance and training facility is open and ready for action.

Department personnel and city leaders celebrated the new facility's opening with a ribbon cutting ceremony Tuesday.

City directors amended the 2023 budget in October to purchase the $1.6 million property, located at 5601 and 5715 Wheeler Ave.

Josh Buchfink, the city's public relations manager, said not all the renovations have been complete, but he estimates upgrades to the building will cost an additional $100,000 to $125,000. He said renovations include enhancing lighting, painting, maintenance on the heating system, adding a security system, adding a garage door and installing computer software.

Deputy City Administrator Jeff Dingman, in a memo to City Administrator Carl Geffken, said the Fire Department did not have a proper facility to support maintenance activities for fire equipment. He said Fire Station 3 has been used when possible, but much of the work must be performed outside and not in a proper, safe and secure facility.

Dingman said the properties are adjacent and total approximately 10.7 acres. The existing building at 5715 Wheeler is 10,000 square feet and can immediately accommodate the department's vehicles for service needs, while the additional acreage at 5601 Wheeler will accommodate test driving of vehicles and driver training needs for the department, he said.

The new facility will improve how quickly they can repair trucks and ease congestion at the stations for their reserve apparatus, Fire Department Division Chief Ethan Millard said at the city directors' meeting in October.

"Our special operations equipment like bomb squad equipment, hazardous materials equipment that we have could be stored there," Millard said.

"This is just fantastic. This is a great investment," Ward 1 Director Jarred Rego said. "This will keep our Fire Department at the very, very top of its game."

Mayor George McGill said the maintenance facility helps the Fire Department maintain a standard of excellence that it has held for several years now.

Fort Smith's fire protection class rating is ISO-1.

According to FireServiceInfo.com, ISO is a for-profit organization that provides statistical information on risk. It evaluates cities and their fire departments on criteria such as the amount of firefighter training and distance between fire hydrants to arrive at a rating. The rating is based on a scale of 1 to 10, with 1 being the best, which translates to better service and lower insurance rates.

"This not only stands as a physical structure, but it shows our commitment to ensuring the safety and well being of the citizens in the community," said Evan Mallard, the department's battalion chief. "We're here today not just to cut the ribbon, but I want to extend a thanks to City Administrator Carl Geffken and the board of directors. The Fort Smith Fire Department maintenance facility will serve as a vital hub for our operations, providing maintenance and ensuring our apparatus are ready to go whenever the community needs it."

Fort Smith Mayor George McGill (center) speaks with attendees Tuesday at the ribbon cutting for the Fire Department Maintenance Center in Fort Smith. The new facility will greatly enhance the Fire Departmentâ€™s ability to repair and maintain its vehicles. The previous facility had only one maintenance bay and forced mechanics to work outside when multiple vehicles were in the shop. The multiple bays at the new facility will help protect mechanics from the elements as well as expedite repairs and maintenance. Visit rivervalleydemocratgazette.com/photo for today's photo gallery. (River Valley Democrat Gazette/Caleb Grieger)



Fort Smith Fire Chief Boyd Waters speaks Tuesday with attendees at the ribbon cutting for the Fire Department Maintenance Center in Fort Smith. The new facility will greatly enhance the Fire Departmentâ€™s ability to repair and maintain its vehicles. The previous facility had only one maintenance bay and forced mechanics to work outside when multiple vehicles were in the shop. The multiple bays at the new facility will help protect mechanics from the elements as well as expedite repairs and maintenance. Visit rivervalleydemocratgazette.com/photo for today's photo gallery. (River Valley Democrat Gazette/Caleb Grieger)



A Fort Smith fire engine sits in a repair bay Tuesday at the ribbon cutting for the Fire Department Maintenance Center in Fort Smith. The new facility will greatly enhance the Fire Departmentâ€™s ability to repair and maintain its vehicles. The previous facility had only one maintenance bay and forced mechanics to work outside when multiple vehicles were in the shop. The multiple bays at the new facility will help protect mechanics from the elements as well as expedite repairs and maintenance. Visit rivervalleydemocratgazette.com/photo for today's photo gallery. (River Valley Democrat Gazette/Caleb Grieger)



A Fort Smith fire ladder truck sits in a repair bay on Tuesday, Feb. 13, 2024, at the ribbon cutting for the Fire Department Maintenance Center in Fort Smith. The new facility will greatly enhance the Fire Departmentâ€™s ability to repair and maintain its vehicles. The previous facility had only one maintenance bay and forced mechanics to work outside when multiple vehicles were in the shop. The multiple bays at the new facility will help protect mechanics from the elements as well as expedite repairs and maintenance. Visit rivervalleydemocratgazette.com/photo for today's photo gallery. (River Valley Democrat Gazette/Caleb Grieger)



Fire hoses sit Tuesday in a Fort Smith fire truck at the ribbon cutting for the Fire Department Maintenance Center in Fort Smith. The new facility will greatly enhance the Fire Departmentâ€™s ability to repair and maintain its vehicles. The previous facility had only one maintenance bay and forced mechanics to work outside when multiple vehicles were in the shop. The multiple bays at the new facility will help protect mechanics from the elements as well as expedite repairs and maintenance. Visit rivervalleydemocratgazette.com/photo for today's photo gallery. (River Valley Democrat Gazette/Caleb Grieger)



A Fort Smith fire ladder truck sits in a repair bay on Tuesday, Feb. 13, 2024, at the ribbon cutting for the Fire Department Maintenance Center in Fort Smith. The new facility will greatly enhance the Fire Departmentâ€™s ability to repair and maintain its vehicles. The previous facility had only one maintenance bay and forced mechanics to work outside when multiple vehicles were in the shop. The multiple bays at the new facility will help protect mechanics from the elements as well as expedite repairs and maintenance. Visit rivervalleydemocratgazette.com/photo for today's photo gallery. (River Valley Democrat Gazette/Caleb Grieger)



Fort Smith Mayor George McGill (left) and Fire Chief Boyd Waters (right) speak Tuesday to attendees at the ribbon cutting for the Fire Department Maintenance Center in Fort Smith. The new facility will greatly enhance the Fire Departmentâ€™s ability to repair and maintain its vehicles. The previous facility had only one maintenance bay and forced mechanics to work outside when multiple vehicles were in the shop. The multiple bays at the new facility will help protect mechanics from the elements as well as expedite repairs and maintenance. Visit rivervalleydemocratgazette.com/photo for today's photo gallery. (River Valley Democrat Gazette/Caleb Grieger)



Fort Smith Mayor George McGill (center) speaks Tuesday with attendees at the ribbon cutting for the Fire Department Maintenance Center in Fort Smith. The new facility will greatly enhance the Fire Departmentâ€™s ability to repair and maintain its vehicles. The previous facility had only one maintenance bay and forced mechanics to work outside when multiple vehicles were in the shop. The multiple bays at the new facility will help protect mechanics from the elements as well as expedite repairs and maintenance. Visit rivervalleydemocratgazette.com/photo for today's photo gallery. (River Valley Democrat Gazette/Caleb Grieger)

