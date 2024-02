FORT SMITH -- City residents may now check to see if they qualify to obtain a voucher worth up to $100 toward certain services for their pets.

The city Board of Directors recently passed a resolution establishing a voucher system for residents who meet certain income guidelines. Each voucher is worth up to $100 toward spaying or neutering, rabies vaccinations and microchipping.

Residents may visit https://bit.ly/3uwm39O to see if they qualify and to obtain the voucher.