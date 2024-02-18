Gem of a woman

Sharri Jones, director of events at Sissy's Log Cabin, was honored Feb. 3 as woman of the year by Women & Children First.

The event, held at the Statehouse Convention Center, is in its 18th year. Guests included Gov. Sarah Sanders and former Gov. Asa Hutchinson.

Sanders spoke at the event, saying Jones is one of her close friends and told the crowd Jones is known for her kindness, generosity and big heart.

"She's just as comfortable in black tie as she is in camos and waders," the governor said.

During the event, Jones' husband, Bill Jones, who is CEO of Sissy's Log Cabin, donated $100,000 to the organization in honor of his wife. In total, the event raised $514,000 -- a new record.

Cathy Browne, a longtime supporter of Women & Children First, was presented the Gloria Cates Redmon Peace Keeper Award. Redmon also was a longtime supporter of the organization. She died May 8, 2022.

Wallace Smith and Donna Terrell hosted the event. Smith also served as the chairman of the committee that organized the gala.

WCF serves as a shelter and center for mothers and their children who are survivors of domestic abuse. Earlier this year, the organization announced it has received a $7 million HUD/HOME-ARP grant distributed through the Arkansas Development Finance Authority. The Windgate Foundation of Little Rock also offered WCF a $4 million challenge grant toward construction. The organization plans to break ground in March.

Plans for the new facility call for 132 bedrooms with private baths, refrigerators and microwaves. Another adjacent facility called the New Forest of Hope Peace Center will offer domestic abuse survivors access to more than a dozen agencies.

-- Story and photos by Rachel O'Neal