Groundbreaking for Greenwood Bypass project set for March 1

GREENWOOD -- The public is invited to join members of the Arkansas Highway Commission, Arkansas Department of Transportation officials and local dignitaries for a ceremony to celebrate the start of construction on the Greenwood Bypass.

The groundbreaking event will be held at 11 a.m. March 1 on the lawn behind Greenwood Lodge at 311 E. Ash St. in Greenwood, weather permitting.

Phase one of the bypass will begin at the junction of Arkansas 96 and Arkansas 10 (East Center Street). The work includes repaving a portion of Arkansas 10 and adding approximately one mile of new location roadway south of Arkansas 10 toward South Coker Street. The project also includes building three new bridges and replacing two bridges. The new road will be five lanes, including a turning lane.

This $57.8 million project was jointly awarded to Forsgren Inc., Mobley Contractors and Manhattan Road & Bridge. Work is scheduled to be completed in late 2026.