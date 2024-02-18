How and why we ‘couple’ in 2024

Thirty-six years ago, when I married, I did my makeup and hair. Our chuppah (Jewish wedding canopy) was simple. The food was solid. The music was ample but allowed us to retain our hearing.

Recently, my son got married. My daughters and I had professionals do our faces and hair. The finished product had my husband wondering where I went, but I assured him the cameras would love me more. The food was epicurean quality, and the excellent band was a full seven pieces, which meant loud. I became my mother, asking if we could take a few instruments away.

My son's wedding led me to do a deep dive into the state of coupling in 2024--"coupling" because it's no longer as simple as marriage. Different times call for different models.

Here is what I learned:

1. The Census Bureau reports that for every 1,000 unmarried adults, 34 tied the knot in 2022, an increase from 30 in 2020. Also, the divorce rates are at record lows. For every 1,000 marriages, 13.8 ended in divorce, compared to 14.9 in 2019.

2. Newlyweds identify companionship (39 percent) and financial security (42 percent) as their top factors. Also, Americans are not marrying young anymore. Pew Research reports a nearly two-thirds drop to 22 percent in married people by age 25.

Many view their first adult steps as "building a career" and "achieving financial stability." This might also help explain why the percentage of those who have never been married doubled from 15 percent in 1960 to 31 percent in 2020. If financial security is paramount, other choices become less attractive.

3. There is a rising alternative to both marriage and cohabitation, and it's called "living apart together" (LAT). It's estimated that about 10 percent of adults in western Europe, the United States, Canada, New Zealand and Australia live apart from their romantic partners.

Marriages where children from a previous marriage still live with a parent can influence the LAT decision by offering less conflict. The LAT lifestyle is also attractive to same-sex couples, especially some gay men who want to maintain privacy from their unaccepting families.

The median age for the first-time marriage of gay men is 35, while for heterosexual men it is 30.5. Among women, gay or hetero, there is no difference, with their median age being 28.

4. More than one-third of people who divorce in the United States are older than 50.

Marriage is a different proposition today. Autonomy, equality and pressing financial realities have created a new gestalt. While "Ozzie and Harriet" may no longer work, the basic principles of listening, compromise and respect still do. The more things change, the more they stay the same.