Input sought on assessment of Arkansas River dredging project

Corps wants comments on plan to increase river’s depth

Today at 3:11 a.m.

by Josh Snyder

Dredging operations continue on a section of the Arkansas River near downtown Little Rock in this Dec. 22, 2023 file photo. (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Colin Murphey)

A 98-page draft assessment and supporting documents for a yearslong project to deepen portions of the Arkansas River was released last month, and the engineers behind the effort say they need the public to weigh in on it.

