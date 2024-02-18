Ivy Foundation’s ‘Enchanted Evening’ exactly that

"An Enchanted Evening" it was, indeed.

This was the theme of the 27th annual Ivy Ball, hosted by The Ivy Foundation of Little Rock -- the fundraising arm of the Beta Pi Omega Chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha sorority (most of whose members are part of the foundation). The well-attended event -- whose guests included members of other Black Greek-letter organizations -- took place Feb. 10 in the ballroom of the DoubleTree by Hilton Little Rock.

The band SYNrg provided atmosphere and dance music for the mostly program-free ball, whose co-chairs were Betty Bryant and Angela Winston. Prior to dinner, Ivy Foundation President Kanetra Staton welcomed guests, while silent-auction chairman Marsha Davis urged them to bid on a variety of items as well as make cash donations to the foundation, whose philanthropic efforts include the funding of scholarships. Gia Hayes, the 2016 Dr. Evangeline Upshur scholarship recipient, testified to the benefits of her award.

-- Story and photos by Helaine R. Williams