Economic ignorance

Joe Biden gets low ratings from Americans about his economic policies. Are these the same Americans who so recently managed to accumulate $1 trillion in credit-card debt? I recently saw a news report that many Americans know little about economics even to the extent of not knowing how to manage household accounts. The conclusion was that an economics course should be mandatory in high school.

I agree. Asking uneducated people about economics is like asking me about string theory which, until recently, I assumed dealt with the odds of my locating a length of string in my house as being in inverse proportion to my need for such string at any given time. I'm now attempting to understand Phillips screwdriver theory.

If government spending is supposed to cause inflation by injecting large amounts of money into the economy, can we also assume that putting vast amounts of cash into the economy through credit-card debt can also spur inflation?

I'm suspicious about the validity of opinion polls as I think that the answers to many polls are a direct result of previous polls. For instance, people might have an unfavorable view of Biden's job performance because they have heard of prior polls that gave an unfavorable view of him. Those polls can't be wrong, can they?

I think that Donald Trump and Biden both have cognitive-decline issues. Since it seems that one of them will be president next year, voters should assess which one, if faced with a major crisis, will be more likely to listen to advisers who hopefully would be able to think more clearly about solutions.

ED CHESS

Little Rock

Counsel of ungodly

What recent news events can you use to gauge Trump's fitness to serve as president again? (1) His apparent direction and desire to House Republicans that they not pass the Senate's proposed immigration bill, not that it is not sorely needed by our nation and potential immigrants seeking U.S. citizenship, but he doesn't want it to succeed because he will lose a campaign weapon to use against Biden; (2) Trump appears to be directing the attack on Fani Willis' alleged relationship with another prosecuting attorney on the Georgia election case. This from a man who was found civilly liable for sexual assault and is accused of having sex with a porn star.

When looking at these two news events (among many more, and the criminal cases pending against him), this biblical scripture came to mind, regarding Trump and his supporters: "Blessed is the man that walks not in the counsel of the ungodly ... For the Lord knows the way of the righteous, but the way of the ungodly shall perish."

And the word of the Lord is already blessed.

DAVID LEWIS

Little Rock

The broader picture

Skip Cook's letter in Thursday's paper speaks for those who support the not-so-loyal opposition and recite its talking points without understanding the broader picture. The $95 billion bill which John Boozman supported contained provisions valuable for Arkansans and all Americans. Whereas Mr. Cook says that aid for Ukraine "continues the foolishness into perpetuity" (presumably meaning Ukraine's continuing to fight against a Russian takeover), the opposite is true. If Russia is allowed to absorb Ukraine, more military action will follow, in Georgia, in Armenia, in Moldova, in Azerbaijan. Perhaps in Estonia, Latvia, and Lithuania--countries which Vladimir Putin claims, along with Ukraine, as legitimate Russian territories. He could repeat tactics he used in Ukraine a decade ago, disguising an invasion as a cleansing revolution, claiming that NATO membership has no role in such matters. Meanwhile, as the USSR is refounded, China will be emboldened to invade Taiwan. When America deserts its allies and allows expansionist nations to subjugate neighbors, that will indeed bring more "foolishness."

Additionally, the bill contained humanitarian aid for Gaza. It would have contained provisions for shutting the "southern border leaking like a sieve," but Mr. Donald Trump, in his wisdom, vetoed that provision, and Republican legislators, aware of his influence on Mr. Cook and others, followed his lead.

Some legislators of both parties are aware of the importance of supporting Ukraine, of placing strict limits on border traffic, on improving our educational system and our infrastructure, of bringing sanity to our budgetary processes, of reforming and improving our military, and of encouraging discussion and collaboration rather than argumentative obstinance. Some speak and act with wisdom and courage. Others, pursuing re-election and plaudits, cater to their more extreme, less deliberative, and more vocal constituents. And some, of course, just don't know what they're doing. God bless us.

CLIFF GANUS

Searcy

Thoughts on politics

Donald Trump's insisting on unrestricted immunity is a vicious attack on our republic founded on democratic principles. Should be the end of this demagogue, but I fear it won't. Even conservative commentators are admitting this is un-American.

Rumors abound that Joe Biden will drop out. He is polling badly and will be 82, having trouble speaking easily in an articulate, coherent way. He should go home, enjoy his grandkids and write his memoirs, no disrespect intended.

Best hope the spell can be broken that Trump has put on his followers and we can get Nikki Haley or a strong independent candidate. No way should Nikki drop out in this scenario, with everything very shaky.

BRIAN DAVIS

Lincoln

Where everyone wins

Imposing one's will on the unwilling sounds more like a sporting event, maybe Alabama football or our current political theater. Winning is not the only thing, Coach Sabin. Someone has to lose.

Caring for the homeless, hungry and helpless has no losers. Winner, winner, chicken dinner. Love your enemies and you won't have any.

JOE ROGERS

Maumelle