Little Rock man charged with murder in connection with shooting

A Little Rock man has been arrested and charged with second-degree murder in connection with a Saturday night shooting that left one man dead and another injured.

Courtney Blackwell, 45, was arrested by the Little Rock Police Department following a shooting that took place at 6201 Colonel Glenn Road.

Officer responded to the address after receiving a shots fired call at 9:11 p.m Saturday.

Upon arrival, the officers found two adult makes suffering from gunshot wounds. Both were taken to a hospital, where one died from his wounds and the other was reported in stable condition.

The identities of the victims were not immediately released.