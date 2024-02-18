Local notes: 13th Annual Orchid Show & Sale coming soon to Botanical Garden of the Ozarks; Gowntastic donates prom dresses; Dairy Hollow presents screenwriting workshop

OLLI

The Osher Lifelong Learning Institute at the University of Arkansas has announced the following classes:

Feb. 20, 27: 10 a.m. to noon. It's My Funeral, Not Yours! Funeral Director, Tim Davis from Nelson-Berna Funeral Home, will discuss everything you need to know to be prepared for your own death or a loved one. OLLI Office. $25 members, $40 nonmembers

Feb. 21: 2 to 3:30 p.m. Stories and Secrets of the Gilded Age: A Tale of Murder and Madness. Episode 4 in the Gilded Age series. Explore the story of Ben Burton, a black entrepreneur, whose 1885 death divided a close knit Rhode Island community. Was it murder or suicide? OLLI Office & Zoom. $25 members, $40 nonmembers

Feb. 22: 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. History and Tour of the Greenwood Museum and Gardens. Travel with OLLI to Tulsa to visit the Greenwood Rising Black Wall Street History Center. The center commemorates the 1920's Tulsa Race Massacre. Greenwood Center. Members only, commuter $35, with transportation $50

Feb. 23: 1 to 3 p.m. A Walk Across Petra. Join acclaimed professor of geosciences, gemologist and cartographer, Tom Paradise, to visit the "Rose Red City." Walk through the ancient city with its temples, tombs and houses. He will finish with an insiders perspective about his contributions to the blockbuster PBS NOVA program "Lost City of Stone." $25 members, $40 nonmembers

Information: (479) 575-4545 or olli.uark.edu.

Virtual Claims Clinic

The Little Rock Veterans Administration will hold their monthly Virtual VA Claims Clinic for Arkansas Veterans from 4 to 6 p.m. Feb. 22.

During the clinic, staff members of the Little Rock VA Regional Office will answer questions about PACT Act benefits, existing VA benefits claims and assist with filing new claims.

Call to reserve a time slot by Feb. 21.

Information: (501) 370-3829.

Estate Planning

Legal Aid of Arkansas is offering free estate planning services to all veterans and spouses from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Feb. 23 at the VA Medical Center, 1100 N. College Ave., Building 3 in Fayetteville.

Services offered include: wills, powers of attorney, living wills and beneficiary deeds.

Registration to this event are recommended, but not necessary.

Information: (800) 952-9243, arlegalaid.org or forms.office.com/r/3ZyrKvRHxN.

Hobbs

Hobbs State Park-Conservation Area will host a free program "Urban Entomology in The Natural State" at 2 p.m. Feb. 25 in the park's visitor center, 20201 E. Highway 12 in Rogers.

Have you ever wanted to know what insects, spiders and other arthropods are commonly found in and around the home? Explore some of the more domestic of the thousands of species of bugs that call Arkansas and the Ozarks home and discuss just why they might want to be our roommates. Find out what separates pests from pals at this presentation by University of Arkansas entomologist, Dr. Austin K. Jones.

Information: (479) 789-5000.

Pathfinder NWA

Pathfinder NWA will host an open house from 5 to 7 p.m. Feb. 29 at its new facility at 2616 S. Walton Blvd. in Bentonville.

Pathfinder NWA Director Kristen Walker will be on hand to welcome visitors and will make opening remarks.

Pathfinder Inc., a nonprofit company founded in 1971 in Jacksonville, provides services to the developmentally disabled population. The company expanded its presence to Northwest Arkansas in 2000, originally based in Bentonville.

Those attending the open house will have an opportunity to learn more about Pathfinder NWA and meet both staff members and some of the clients.

Door prizes will be drawn at various times during the event and food will be provided. Facility tours will be available throughout the event.

Information: pathfinderinc.org

Orchid Sale

The Botanical Garden of the Ozarks (BGO) will hold the 13th Annual Orchid Show & Sale from 5-8 p.m. March 1 (members only), 9 a.m.-5 p.m. March 2 and noon to 4 p.m. March 3. The gardens are located at 4703 N. Crossover Road in Fayetteville.

This event is organized by the Orchid Society of the Ozarks, an active group of orchid enthusiasts in the region. The society is an affiliate member of the Mid-America Orchid Congress, the Southwest Regional Orchid Growers Association, and the American Orchid Society.

Held in the Botanical Garden of the Ozarks' Event Hall, this special exhibit will feature displays of orchids from regional orchid societies and individuals, which will be judged by American Orchid Society accredited judges. There are so many more varieties of orchids than the pink, purple and white Phalaenopsis "moth orchids" we are used to seeing in stores. This event is a chance to discover so much more about a flower you thought you knew. Guests are invited to browse and shop these stunning plants and enjoy the very start of spring in the garden.

Admission is $10 for adults, $5 for ages 4-12 and free for ages 3 and younger. Orchid Show admission can be paid at the door or in advance. In addition to admission to the Orchid Show & Sale, ticket purchase includes admission into the entire garden.

Information: (479) 310-9444, bgozarks.org/calendar or samarak@cox.net.

Women's Hall of Fame

The Arkansas Women's Hall of Fame (AWHOF) is seeking nominations for the 2024 Induction Class.

The AWHOF was created to honor, in perpetuity, women whose contributions have influenced the direction of Arkansas in their community or the state. Each year, the AWHOF inducts contemporary (living) or historical (deceased) women who have been born in and achieved prominence within the state, or been a resident of Arkansas for an extended period after achieving prominence here or elsewhere and have:

made significant and enduring contributions to their field of endeavor, professional or otherwise.

affected the social, cultural, economic or political well being of the community, state or nation.

elevated the status of women and positively impacted women and girls.

helped open new frontiers for women and for society in general.

inspired others by their example.

Nominees are not limited to a certain field or accomplishment and can include pioneers, philanthropists, educators, entrepreneurs, athletes, artists, business leaders and political figures.

Nominations must be submitted by March 8. The 2024 Induction Ceremony is scheduled for Aug. 22 at the Statehouse Convention Center. Visitors to the website will find more information about the event, criteria for nomination, nomination forms and the hall's past inductees.

Information: arwomenshalloffame.com.

Gowntastic

Freedom Finders AR and the Northwest Arkansas Single Moms Club will hold Gowntastic, a formals drive. from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. March 9 at Hyatt House, 1803 S. 52nd St. in Rogers.

Gowns and formals will be given at no cost to deserving teens. There is a $5 donation per family at the door. Each teen who attends will automatically be entered in a raffle featuring goods and services donated by local businesses. Winnings include makeup, manicures, hair styling, facials, floral arrangements, restaurant gift cards and more. Light refreshments will be available.

For more information on donating, volunteering or attending the event visit the Facebook page NWA Gown-tastic Formals Drive. Monetary donations will be given directly to the nonprofit Freedom Finder of Arkansas unless otherwise specified for the event.

Information: nwasinglemomsclub@gmail.com.

WCDH

The Writers' Colony at Dairy Hollow will present "I have a great idea for a movie: Starting a screenplay," a workshop with award-winning screenwriter and producer Amber Lindley, followed by dinner and a screening of her film "Painted Woman" beginning at 3:30 p.m. March 9 at 515 Spring St. in Eureka Springs.

Dinner will be at 5 p.m. at The Writers' Colony and the film screening is at 7 p.m. at Main Stage Creative Community Center, 67 N. Main St. in Eureka Springs.

There is a $30 donation for the workshop, a $45 donation for the dinner, and a $10 donation for the film to support our writers' scholarship residency fund.

To secure a spot in this transformative workshop, dinner, and/or film interested individuals are encouraged to register promptly, as spaces are limited.

Information: (479)253-7444 or writerscolony.org/events.

Red Cross

The American Red Cross continues to experience an emergency blood shortage as severe winter weather has further impacted the ability to rebuild the blood supply. Blood donors are urged to give now to help ensure lifesaving medical procedures are not delayed.

The national blood supply remains at critically low levels. Blood drives have been canceled in nearly every state where the Red Cross collects blood. As a result, nearly 15,000 blood and platelet donations have gone uncollected this month alone. In addition to dangerous road conditions, many Americans have dealt with flight and shipping delays, and the Red Cross is no different. Snow, ice and extreme temperatures have made it tougher to move vital blood products across the Red Cross network, affecting deliveries to hospitals in some locations.

As a thank-you, all those who come to give through February, will receive a $20 amazon.com gift card by email.

The nation is currently facing the lowest number of people giving blood in 20 years. When fewer people donate blood, any disruption to blood donations -- like recent weather systems -- can have a huge effect on the availability of blood products and dramatic consequences for those in need of emergency blood transfusion. Generous blood donors are vital to ensuring those in need of transfusions have access to lifesaving care.

Since announcing an emergency blood shortage earlier this month, thousands of donors across the country have answered the call to help. In appreciation for all those who take the time to help save lives, the Red Cross is pleased to launch an all-new Blood Donor Rewards program. This program offers a new way for the Red Cross to say thank you for the generous donations that are critical to patients counting on lifesaving care. All donors will now earn points for their donations that accumulate each time they roll up a sleeve to give. Donors automatically started earning points on Jan. 1 and they can redeem points any time of year to receive e-gift cards or save them to redeem and claim an exclusive Red Cross merchandise item in the next calendar year.

Information: redcrossblood.org or calling (800) 733-2767.

ARcare Foundation

The ARcare Foundation recently received a transformative donation that has the potential to improve the health outcomes of those living in the Northwest Arkansas region. Through this generous van donation, the organization will be able to prioritize its aim of aiding patients who may not have reliable transportation and focus on its commitment to providing accessible healthcare to all.

Avis Bailey, the principal owner of Superior Nissan in Fayetteville, kindly donated a special transportation van that will be used for ARcare patients in the NWA region. The vehicle arrives at a critical moment, resolving a particular concern raised by an ARcare provider about the difficulties with transportation experienced by those reentering the community after incarceration into transitional housing in Springdale.

The donation's origins were explained by David Orr, Director of the ARcare Foundation. A clinician at the ARcare clinic in Springdale brought to light the challenges with transportation that patients living in transitional housing were encountering. Due to restricted transportation, many were "timing out" of their housing, which interfered with their therapy. After visiting Bailey at the dealership, she graciously agreed to personally donate the van to these patients after learning about the need.

Information: arcare.net.

Citywide sale

The annual City of Bella Vista Citywide Garage Sale is set for the last weekend in April, starting at 8 a.m. each day Friday and Saturday, April 26 and 27.

Plan to set up your sale to make some extra cash and let the city do the advertising.

Or if you'd rather shop, spend the weekend finding treasures at the more that 400 participating addresses, grabbing lunch or dinner at one of Bella Vista's local eateries, and enjoy Bella Vista.

Participating addresses will be uploaded to a Google map that can be viewed on a desktop or mobile browser before or during the event. Each listing can include information about what items are available for sale, such as toys, furniture, tools, etc.

Enter participating addresses online at https://bellavistaar.gov/citywidegaragesale or email the complete address of the sale (full street address plus zip code) and any additional information, such as what type of items you will be selling, to info@bellavistaar.gov, using Garage Sale as the subject line.

If you operate a business in Bella Vista and want to get involved, contact Cassi Lapp by email at clapp@bellavistaar.gov. Businesses are encouraged to participate in this event by hosting a sidewalk sale, offering promotions for garage sale shoppers and diners or whatever you choose, and that information will be included plus your business' branding on the website and social channels for shoppers to see.

For more information: bellavistaar.gov/citywidegaragesale.

Visual Arts receives grant

The Institute for the Creative Arts in Fort Smith has announced an award of a Charter Schools Program Subgrant (CSP) in the amount of $1.25 million. The Subgrant is awarded by the Arkansas Public School Resource Center for the purpose of assisting new charter schools in start-up costs.

The Subgrant is awarded in three phases with $100,000 provided for planning that includes recruitment of students and personnel, $525,000 provided for start-up costs such as equipment, curriculum, and other materials, and an additional supplemental amount for $625,000 in start-up funding once the school officially opens.

It is anticipated that the grant will fund state-of-the-art equipment for animation and gaming, digital film equipment, pianos and other instruments, recording equipment for the high-tech recording studio, smart boards and led screens, tools for theatre tech, sewing machines and other equipment for costuming, and cutting-edge sound and lighting equipment for performances. In addition, top-level personnel will be supported on the grant.

The new Performing & Visual Arts High School, called the Institute for the Creative Arts, is the first of its kind in Arkansas and will open in August 2024. The school day will run from 8am-4pm with the day divided between academic and arts instruction.

The school is open to all Arkansas students and is tuition-free under the open-enrollment charter laws in Arkansas. The Institute, sponsored by Community School of the Arts, will be housed in the new Center for the Creative Arts facility on a beautiful 10-acre campus located at 1101 Riverfront Drive in Fort Smith. The state-of-the-art Center includes music rehearsal halls, recording studio, digital media labs, film room, culinary space, dance studios, classroom spaces, a Black box theatre, and a 350-seat performance theatre. Students will divide their day between a rigorous college preparatory academic program and pre-professional training in the arts. Specialized arts programs not typically available in a traditional high school will be offered.

ICA will open with arts programs in contemporary music including jazz and pop styles, music composition & technology, musical theatre, dance, creative and theatrical writing, and studies in visual art including digital art, animation, and gaming. Students will have the opportunity to select their choice of arts study.

Enrollment is now open and taken on a first-come, first-served basis.

Information: (479) 434-2020, csafortsmith.org/ica-enrollment, email info@icafortsmith.org or rosilee.russell@csafortsmith.org.