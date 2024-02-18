A five-year search by the manufacturer of the instrument that was aided by a husband-and-wife team of journalists helped reunite Paul McCartney with his original bass guitar that disappeared a half-century ago. The distinctive violin-shaped 1961 electric Hofner is estimated to be worth $12.6 million. The Beatles star asked Hofner to help find the missing instrument, Scott Jones, a journalist who teamed up with Hofner executive Nick Wass to track it down, said Friday. McCartney bought the bass for about $37 in 1961 when The Beatles were developing their chops during a series of residencies in Hamburg, Germany. The instrument was played on The Beatles' first two records. It was rumored to have been stolen around the time The Beatles were recording their final album, "Let it Be," in 1969. But no one was sure when it went missing. Jones and his wife, Naomi, got in touch with Wass to spread the word more broadly. A break came when they were contacted by a person who said their father had stolen the bass. The thief, who was not named, ended up selling it to Ron Guest, landlord of the Admiral Blake pub, for a few pounds and some beers. As the Joneses were starting to look for relatives of Guest, word had already reached his family. His daughter-in-law contacted McCartney's studio. Cathy Guest said the old bass that had been in her attic for years looked like the one they were looking for. It had been passed from Ron Guest to his oldest son, who died in a car wreck, and then to a younger son, Haydn Guest, who was married to Cathy and died in 2020. The instrument was returned to McCartney in December and it took about two months to authenticate it.

Las Vegas police accused actor Austin North of punching and shoving University Medical Center employees Wednesday. North, 27, who appeared in the Netflix series "Outer Banks," faces three gross misdemeanor counts of battery on a protected person, court records show. According to a Metropolitan Police Department arrest report, about 10:50 a.m. North had been admitted into the emergency room and ran toward a nurse, punching her in the face with a closed fist. North shoved the same nurse into a sink, police said. Two other staff members attempted to intervene. North shoved one nurse in the face and shoved another employee against a table. A staff member hit North with a tray to defend himself, according to the report. North said Thursday on Instagram he was having a severe anxiety attack and had "very little memory" of what happened. "I have battled anxiety on and off for years and this was the most extreme panic attack I've ever had," North wrote. "Going forward, I hope to shed light on this debilitating disorder." North posted bail and is due in court March 19.