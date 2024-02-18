NBA hoping to return to basics

INDIANAPOLIS -- Last season's All-Star Game played out in a way that the NBA hopes to never experience again. Nobody was interested in defense and almost nobody was watching the game, at least according to the abysmal television ratings.

So, the league sent a message: Make the All-Star Game better.

How that'll work is anyone's guess. But they'll give it a shot tonight, when the NBA's midseason showcase game returns to Indianapolis for the first time in nearly four decades -- with a return to the old no-draft, Eastern Conference vs. Western Conference, 48-minute game format that the league had gotten away from in recent years.

Nobody wants, or expects, Game 7, playoff-type intensity. Nobody is going to risk injury, nor should they, and everyone can agree that injuries -- Golden State's Stephen Curry, Phoenix's Kevin Durant, the Los Angeles Lakers' LeBron James and Milwaukee's Giannis Antetokounmpo all either missed the game entirely or played very briefly because of injuries -- helped doom the ratings.

A little competitiveness might lead to a bounceback.

"We've talked about it a little bit," said Curry, now a 10-time All-Star. "It's just coming with the right energy where everybody knows kind of the speed of the game, physicality of the game, and you can kind of make those adjustments whether you're starting, whether you're coming off the bench -- playing a little bit of defense -- and kind of taking it from there wherever the game goes."

The final score of last year's game, where James and Antetokounmpo served as captains: Team Giannis 184, Team LeBron 175. Boston's Jayson Tatum set an All-Star Game record by scoring 55 points and the game had a total -- total -- of four free throws, all of them shot by Antetokounmpo's team.

"Hot take: I probably won't score 55 points tomorrow," Tatum said Saturday.

We know this much, though: Scoring won't be hard to find. There's going to be a ton of three-pointers attempted -- there were 126 tried last year in this game -- and most of them won't exactly be fired off with a defender coming in a full sprint to close out the shooter.

Dunks will be constant, taking charges almost certainly won't happen unless someone just happens to accidentally get in somebody's way, and it would take something incredibly egregious to get Milwaukee's Doc Rivers or Minnesota's Chris Finch to challenge a call.

"I want it to be more competitive. I think it can be more competitive," said Rivers, the East coach. "But the health thing, it's an issue with anything. Someone can get hurt in the layup line. You just never know."

It's been a topic that Commissioner Adam Silver has talked about, as has Joe Dumars, the league's executive vice president and head of basketball operations -- even going back to preseason visits with teams last fall. Dumars said his message to players was simple: "Play the game and put on a show."

"Anytime you walk out on that court as an NBA player and as part of an NBA product for the fans, I think there's an obligation to put on the best show possible," Dumars said. "I'm proud of what the guys did at the in-season tournament and I'm looking forward to the All-Star Game. We've got the best players in the world and we know people want to see those guys compete."

There's no more target score, no more resetting the scoreboard after each quarter, no more player draft -- something that was done a couple weeks ahead of time for its first five seasons and done live just before the game last season.

James will play for the 20th time and the Lakers' star -- plus all-time scoring leader in NBA history -- will become the fourth player to be in an All-Star Game at the age of 39 or older, joining Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Dirk Nowitzki and Michael Jordan. Durant is a 14-time selection and set to actually play in his 11th All-Star Game.

There's a new wave as well: Toronto's Scottie Barnes, Philadelphia's Tyrese Maxey, New York's Jalen Brunson and Orlando's Paolo Banchero will all play in the game for the first time.

"Definitely a dream come true," Banchero said.

All-Star Saturday

McClung, Lillard repeat

INDIANAPOLIS -- G-League champion Mac McClung won his second consecutive Slam Dunk Contest by grabbing the ball out of Shaquille O'Neal's hands and leaping over him to draw five perfect scores on his final attempt during NBA All-Star Saturday night.

Milwaukee Bucks star Damian Lillard defended his NBA three-point contest title by finishing with 26 points in the final round.

McClung finished with 98.8 points on his final two dunks, one point ahead of Boston Celtics All-Star Jaylen Brown.

McClung became the sixth player to win the contest twice and the first to do it in back-to-back seasons since Zach LaVine in 2015 and 2016.

McClung needed a big score after Brown drew an average of 49.2 on his final dunk over another person with a sequin glove covering the left hand he used.

McClung jumped over two people in his first dunk of the final round.

Lillard, who won with Portland last season, became the eighth player to win at least two three-point crowns and the first since Jason Kapono in 2007 and 2008 to do it in consecutive years.

This one nearly ended without Lillard advancing to the final round. Four players -- Lillard, Tre Young of Atlanta, Tyrese Haliburton of Indiana and Karl Anthony-Towns of Minnesota -- finished in a tie for the three spots in the last round. Haliburton was eliminated in the tiebreaking round with 12 points.

Then in the final, Young and Towns each put up 24 points, giving Lillard a chance to win it with a late shooting flurry that gave him the title.

