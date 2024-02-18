NW Arkansas airport sets record in January

HIGHFILL -- People are flying early and often this year from Northwest Arkansas National Airport, according to enplanement data shared by airport officials.

The airport had a record-breaking January as enplanements increased by 13.4% over January 2023, according to federal Transportation Security Administration figures.

"We believe our continuous focus on providing the best value proposition for our passengers is paying off and, as a result, more people are choosing to fly through XNA," said Aaron Burkes, CEO at Northwest Arkansas National Airport. "We are very pleased to see record passenger demand. The strength in enplanements at XNA will make it easier to retain existing air carriers and potentially recruit new airlines and direct destinations to serve our market."

According to the Security Administration, 70,716 people caught flights out of the airport in January compared with 62,354 in January 2023.

The airport came close to 1 million enplanements last year with 991,489 total enplanements for the year. It was the busiest year ever for the 25-year-old airport, 7.5% higher than the previous record year of 2019, prior to the covid-19 pandemic.

"If we were to continue to benchmark to 2019, as we have been doing since the pandemic, January's enplanements are 25% higher than January 2019," Burkes said. "Going forward, we will benchmark enplanements to 2023, which is our new record year."

Airport officials had used 2019 as a measuring stick because the covid-19 pandemic decimated travel beginning in early 2020. The airport had a then-record year in 2019 with 922,553 passengers. In 2020, passengers declined 61% to 360,133.

January and February are consistently the slowest air travel months of the year, but Northwest Arkansas National Airport just had the single busiest January in the airport's history, Burkes said.

Month-to-date numbers of people passing through the security checkpoint, indicate the strong numbers are continuing into February, Burkes said. The airport is seeing double-digit growth over February 2023.

"Enplanement growth has been very consistent since the pandemic rebound began, and we are now substantially above prepandemic levels," Burkes said. "If the strength we've seen over the last year continues, we will exceed 1 million enplanements in 2024."

Burkes said the airport is seeing strength in both leisure and business travel even though business travel nationally has still not rebounded to prepandemic levels.

"The airlines are continuing to add seats, or capacity, at Northwest National, primarily through the use of larger planes but also through greater frequency of flights," Burkes said.

Frances Mayo, with Around the World Travel in Springdale, said leisure travel has been brisk since the first of the year. She has booked travel for clients to various destinations in the Caribbean including Antigua, Jamaica and the Dominican Republic. Mexico is popular as always for both Cancun and Cabo San Lucas, she said. Hawaii has also been a favorite destination this winter.

Several clients have been on cruises to the Caribbean and the Panama Canal. She also has clients traveling in the Galapagos and two ladies on their way to Morocco.

"I can certainly understand why XNA is breaking records," Mayo said. "My best advice: Book early to get the best options and pricing."

Passenger numbers are important to airports because they are the basis for federal funding. They're also used to determine when expansion projects will need to begin, like the terminal renovation that is underway at Northwest Arkansas National Airport.

The first targeted number for starting projects was 900,000 passengers, about where the airport was in 2019 before the pandemic. The targeted numbers for subsequent projects are 1.1 million, 1.3 million, 1.5 million and 1.7 million passengers.

The airport averages about 258 outbound flights a week among the six airlines serving it. American Airlines continues to have the largest share of the market, and Dallas/Fort Worth sees the most outbound flights.

Kymberlee Zydonis of Colorado Springs, Colo., makes her way to the security gate Jan.11 at Northwest Arkansas National Airport in Bentonville.








