BASEBALL

D-backs, Grichuk reach deal

The Arizona Diamondbacks and outfielder Randal Grichuk have agreed to a $2 million, one-year contract that includes a mutual option for 2025. Grichuk will be paid $1.5 million this season and would make $6 million in 2025, or the D-backs could pay a $500,000 buyout. The team announced the deal on Saturday. The 32-year-old has 191 home runs with the St. Louis Cardinals, Toronto Blue Jays, Colorado Rockies and Los Angeles Angels. He split time between the Rockies and Angels last season, hitting .267 with 16 home runs. To make room for Grichuk on the 40-man roster, the D-backs moved right-hander Drey Jameson to the 60-day injured list. Jameson is expected to miss the season after Tommy John surgery on Sept. 1.

Scott wins arbitration case

Left-hander Tanner Scott beat the Miami Marlins on Saturday in the year's final salary arbitration case, leaving players with a 9-6 margin in decisions this year. Scott was awarded $5.7 million instead of the Marlins' $5.15 million offer. Scott, 29, was 9-5 with a 2.31 ERA and 12 saves in 16 chances last season, when he made $2,825,000. He is eligible for free agency after this year's World Series. Teams have a 353-266 advantage since arbitration started in 1974.

Shaw signs minor league deal

The Chicago White Sox have agreed to a minor league contract with reliever Bryan Shaw that includes an invitation to big league camp for spring training. The team announced the deal on Saturday. The 36-year-old Shaw also pitched for Chicago last season. The right-hander had no record, four saves and a 4.14 ERA in 38 appearances. Shaw made his big league debut with Arizona in 2011. He is 43-45 with a 3.93 ERA in 791 career games, also playing for Cleveland, Colorado and Seattle.

GOLF

Ames charges to Chubb lead

Stephen Ames shot an 8-under 64 Saturday at the Champions Tour's Chubb Classic to take a three-shot lead. Ames is at 13-under 131 overall, overtaking first-round leader Rocco Mediate, who posted a 1-under 71 on Saturday. Mediate is at 10-under 134. Ken Duke (Arkadelphia, Henderson State) shot a 2-over 74 Saturday and stands at 2-under 142. Glen Day (Little Rock) is at 1-over 145 and John Daly (Dardanelle, Arkansas Razorbacks) withdrew from the tournament after an opening round of 70.

TENNIS

Jarry pulls upset of Alcaraz

No. 2-ranked Carlos Alcaraz was upset by Nicolas Jarry of Chile 7-6 (2), 6-3 in the semifinals of the Argentina Open on Saturday. Jarry, after the biggest win of his career, will face home crowd favorite Facundo Diaz Acosta in the final on Sunday. It will be their first tour-level meeting. Alcaraz was the defending champion but hasn't looked as sharp and aggressive this week as he was a year ago. While he hasn't played in a final since August nor won a title since Wimbledon, this was only Alcaraz's fourth loss on clay in 31 matches since the start of 2023. This was also only his third loss in 49 matches in the same period against players ranked outside the top 20. Jarry was ranked No. 21, and lost both previous matchups with Alcaraz. Jarry will play for his fourth ATP singles title, all on clay. Diaz Acosta, entered as a wild card at a career-high ranking of 87, defeated Argentine compatriot Federico Coria 6-2, 6-3 in his first tour semifinal.

Swiatek wins in Qatar again

No. 1-ranked Iga Swiatek won the Qatar Open for a third consecutive year on Saturday. Swiatek defeated No. 4 Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan 7-6 (8), 6-2 in the final. Rybakina led 4-1 but cut her leg in her serving motion and needed medical attention. Swiatek rallied to 4-4. Rybakina broke again for 6-5 and a chance to serve out the set but Swiatek broke back. In the tiebreaker, the defending champion from Poland missed three set points as the score reached 8-8. But then Swiatek hit a backhand winner and snatched the 90-minute set with a backhand passing shot. Swiatek's 18th career singles title was her first of the year. Serena Williams was the last woman to win a WTA event three successive times, in 2015 at the Miami Open.