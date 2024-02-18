United Cerebral Palsy of Arkansas' signature fundraiser finally made its way back from the pandemic.

Once Upon a Time at the Cirque du Rocher 2024 -- presented by Empower Healthcare Solutions and featuring Arkansas Circus Arts performers, silent and live auctions and a chance to mingle and enjoy a few nibbles, along with a signature drink -- was held Feb. 3 at The Venue at Westwind in North Little Rock. Fox 16's Ashlei King teamed up with voice actress Amy Parker Blake for mistress-of-ceremony duties.

The dinner program kicked off with appearances by Armando Contreras, UCP national CEO, Paula Rader, UCP of Arkansas CEO, and Stella Prather of Empower; continued with video-enriched glimpses of UCP as a family, a service and a vehicle of advocacy (along with a "Let's Play" presentation with Katy Sursa and the Kidsource Therapy program); and awards. Highlighting the award presentations were the Bobby Puryear Heart of Service Award, which went to Lamica Jackson, UCP's Community Living Arrangement shift supervisor; and the Willie Oates Commitment to Excellence Award, which went to Pastor Bobby Howard of The Forge in Little Rock.

The evening ended with tunes spun by MJ the DJ.

Event proceeds will go to support clients of UCP, which offers a variety of programs and services for individuals with disabilities.

-- Story and photos by Helaine R. Williams