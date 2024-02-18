OPINION | GREG HARTON: When it comes to affordable housing, what people earn makes a difference, too

One of this newspaper's editorials on Page 2-H today provides perspective on an effort to develop so-called "affordable" housing in Bentonville that seems to have gone down in flames last week, thanks to four members of the Bentonville City Council.
Opinion
Today at 4:00 a.m.
One of this newspaper's editorials on Page 2-H today provides perspective on an effort to develop so-called "affordable" housing in Bentonville that seems to have gone down in flames last week, thanks to four members of the Bentonville City Council.