OTHERS SAY: Surprise retirement of rising star a bad sign for national GOP

How much room is left in the Grand Old Party for those who don't tow the MAGA line 100 percent of the time?

On the day after the birthday of Abraham Lincoln, the nation's first Republican president, Wisconsin Republican Mike Gallagher's surprise announcement that he would retire from the House of Representatives when his term ends has set us wondering.

Gallagher is 39 years old and in his fourth term in the House. He was viewed as a rising star in the Republican Party and in Wisconsin, where he represents Green Bay and areas around it. His voting record is solidly conservative.

But he was one of three House Republicans to vote against impeaching Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas. In an acute embarrassment for House Speaker Mike Johnson, the three no votes were just enough last week to keep the impeachment bid from succeeding.

In his statement on the vote, Gallagher said Mayorkas had been "stunningly incompetent" in the role. But, he said, those backing Mayorkas' impeachment failed to show he'd done anything rising to the level of "high crimes and misdemeanors," the constitutional threshold for taking that step.

"Creating a new, lower standard of impeachment, one without any clear limiting principle, won't secure the border or hold Mr. Biden accountable," Gallagher wrote in a Feb. 6 Wall Street Journal op-ed. "It would only pry open the Pandora's box of perpetual impeachment."

We're old enough to remember when a member of Gallagher's standing could explain such a vote by saying they were upholding their oaths to support the Constitution and move on. Those times apparently are behind us, much to the country's misfortune.