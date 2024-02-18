Pam Paz organized, coached first local all-girls soccer team





Pam Paz had coached coed soccer teams for a few years when, in 1987, she decided to see what an all-girls team could do.

"I had already coached some with boys. I started an all-girls recreational team for the Westside YMCA," says Paz, 71. "There were 13 girls on the team. Before that the only option if they wanted to play was to play with boys."

The Pink Panthers, part of Little Rock's Westside YMCA soccer club, won just one of the eight games they played against all boys' teams their first season.

"In the spring, they went on to played six boys and one girls team," Paz says. "Then in the fall of 1988, the Y had enough girls to have four girls teams and at that point they played all girls teams and they went undefeated -- and unscored against. So, that was their start and they were pretty darn good."

In 1991, after three rounds of tryouts, 16 girls were chosen to field an under the age of 12 classic team, which would be more competitive than the recreational team.

"It was, according to a newspaper article, the first girls under-12 classic soccer team in Central Arkansas," she says. "They were named Red Thunder. We got to have this classic team and to play we had to travel. We went to Oklahoma, Springdale -- there was a team in Northwest Arkansas -- and Mississippi. We had to play them before we could go to regionals."

Paz grew up in Little Rock. Her father worked for Kroger and served in the Arkansas National Guard.

"I tried out for cheerleader but I didn't make it," says Paz, joking that she was "more skinny legs, gawky-looking" in a time when cheerleaders were more likely to be chosen based on beauty and popularity than on gymnastic ability.

"I tried to get my mother to let me play softball but she said girls don't do that," Paz says. "I always liked tap dancing. I just like exercise. Well, not all exercise. I don't really like to jog. I only jog for soccer."

She graduated from Little Rock Central High and went to the University of Arkansas at Little Rock. She found work with an insurance company, doing statistical work. It was her boss who told her about the game.

"He moved here from Texas," Paz says. "There was a lot of soccer in Texas. He started telling me about it and I thought it sounded really interesting."

In the late 1970s, Paz took her son, Chris, to the field at the old Henderson Junior High in Little Rock, where youth teams practiced and played.

She watched for a while before volunteering to help with her son's team. She eventually started coaching his team on her own.

Through a casual conversation, Paz learned about a women's soccer team that practiced at UALR.

"One of the teachers in the UALR athletic department loved soccer. She got us access to the field so we could practice," Paz says. "That was the team I found, and there were several other women's teams at that time. I honestly was so shocked that we got up to six teams."

Paz handled scheduling for the league formed by those teams, happy to dedicate the time and energy needed so they could compete.

She quit playing for a time, and by the time she was ready to pick back up, the women's league had disbanded. She joined a coed group.

"That's where I met my husband," she says. "We played coed when North Little Rock had the indoor facility. It was so much fun over there and it was a good thing for adults to do on Friday nights."

Paz's husband, Armando, was visiting from Guatemala in 1994.

"He didn't speak any English and I didn't speak any Spanish, but he had somebody ask me out because he liked my personality. That's what he told me later."

"I remember watching him and being amazed because he had such ball control," she says. "He was an amazing player -- the best I had ever seen."

They played soccer together for years. Armando stopped playing shortly before she did, following a knee replacement.

"I played until last year when I was 70 years old," she says.

Though she does not play soccer anymore, Paz still loves the game. She watches matches on TV often, and in 2015, she got to see the U.S. women's national team play a World Cup game in Canada.

"There seems to be a lot more interest," she says. "And a girls team playing before the boys team at the high school games, that's great. But the actual women, adults ... " she says.

The opportunities for women to play, she laments, are still limited.

"I think it's because, stereotypically, the women are the ones who get pregnant and have the kids, and they're still the ones at home in the kitchen," she says. "Luckily I married somebody who doesn't think that's where women should be. He's from a country where women were in the kitchen, but he understood my passion to play."

