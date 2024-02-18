Pulaski County real estate transactions of $150,000 or more, deeds recorded Jan. 22- 26.

Peartree, Inc to GW1234 Investments, LLC, 3600 Cantrell Road, Little Rock. Tracts 15A & 15B, Mart Inc's Replat- Riverside Commercial Park, $2,877,000.

Prestige Properties Holdings, LLC to WRAMR Properties, LLC L9 B2, Somers Commercial Park, $2,400,000.

Alec Gaines; Eliza Gaines to Ricki Fram; Robert Johnson, 4915 Hawthorne Road, Little Rock. Ls2-3 B14 Newton, $1,600,000.

Arkansas Education Association to Association of Counties, Ls15-17 B342, Original City of Little Rock, $1,200,000.

Jimmy D. Brewer, Jr; Tara L. Brewer to The Clifton Family Limited Liability Limited Partnership, Pt Spanish Grant 2417, $1,092,000.

William Walmsley; Lori Walmsley to David Elder Snowden, III; Elizabeth Adelle Snowden, 1810 N. Spruce St., Little Rock. Ls78-79, Shadowlawn, $1,000,000.

Amanda Bolls Smith; James Robert Bolls; James R. Bolls; Susan Pollock; Susan Holloway Pollock; Jason Pollock to BFE Investments, LLC, Pt SW 35-1N-13W, $975,000.

Jason Lee Brancel; Catherine Carmen Brancel to Thomas O'Brien; Debbie O'Brien; O'Brien Revocable Trust, L5 B91, Chenal Valley, $910,000.

Graham Smith Construction, LLC to Daniel Byram; Lauren Byram, 9 Cobalt Cove, Little Rock. L43 B2, Copper Run Phase V, $797,350.

Kellogg Valley Realty, LLC to Emmitt Earl Hynum; Emmett Earl Hynum, 14418 Highway 107, Jacksonville. Pt NE NE 29-3N-11W, $750,000.

Blake Hendrix; Allyson Hendrix to Vineet Saini; Satinder Saini, 14 Choctaw Cove, Maumelle. L20, Osage Falls, $595,000.

Andrew Adkins to Grace Bailey, 710 N. Fillmore St., Little Rock. Ls14-15 B12, Lincoln Park, $550,000.

Kevin Driver Builder, LLC to Patsy D. Alderman; Janice M. Tillman, L20 B1, Fletcher Valley, $530,000.

Hines Homes, LLC to Japp, Inc., L1712, The Country Club of Arkansas Phase 24B, $515,000.

Craig L. Dyson; Kayla Dyson to Christian Biggs; Anna Biggs, 14 Clervaux Drive, Little Rock. L56 B73, Chenal Valley, $515,000.

Glen E. Balch; Kelly D. Balch to Kendall D. Nash, 11 Big Stone Court, Little Rock. L53, Fawnwood, $515,000.

Randy James Construction Company, Inc. to Walter Mooneyham; Stacey Mooneyham, 323 Rosemary Way, Little Rock. L22 B4, Parkside at Wildwood Phase II, $499,900.

Melissa M. Alvarez Perez to Corissa Cunningham, 230 Lake Valley Drive, Maumelle. L43 B12, Maumelle Valley Estates, $490,000.

Anthony E. Desiderio; Nikki L. Desiderio to Gregory Scott Henry; Tammy Renee Gilmore, 131 River Valley Loop, Maumelle. L18 B12, Maumelle Valley Estates Phase XI, $465,000.

Tyson Finnell; Lacey Finnell to Michael W. Callan, 3412 Buckhorn Trail, Little Rock. L16 B9, Woodlands Edge, $465,000.

East Argenta Land Holdings, LLC to Riverwalker, Ls7-12 B48, Barton; Ls13-15 B48, Cunningham, $425,000.

Stephen Chapman; Cara Chapman to Joshua Wyatt Middleton; Katie Maddleton, 116 Village Creek Court, North Little Rock. L38 B38, Overbrook, $425,000.

DSR Homes, LLC to Bentron Parker; Tanisha Parker, 9841 Meadow Creek Drive, Sherwood. L5, Millers Glen Phase 6, $419,900.

Jeana Wilson to Taylor Doles, 8508 Trail Creek Drive, Sherwood. L31 B4, Creekside, $417,000.

Zephyr Lionel Merkerson; Heave Nlee Woodward Merkerson to Anita F. Hughes, 9237 Cliffside Drive, Sherwood. L4 B14, Creekside, $415,000.

DG Homes, LLC to Caleb McCullough; Nicole DeLuca; Scott Sivard; Brian Kruchkow; Steven Conroy; William Mott, 9216 Wooddale Drive, Sherwood. L15, Millers Glen Phase 7, $399,900.

Anna Dapias; Scott Dalpias to Catherine Mary Demmig; Nathan Richard Demmig, 45 Bouresse Drive, Little Rock. L80 B48, Chenal Valley, $396,500.

Fitzhugh Construction, Inc. to Brenda Clingmon, 104 Sanibel Circle, Little Rock. L142, Kenwood Estates Phase 5 $393,000.

Bruning Investment Group, LLC to Elisei Cojocaru, 13300 Long Fisher Road, North Little Rock. Pt NW SW 23-3N-13W, $375,000.

Nola Rene Gamewell to Aundria Rene Hicks O'Bannon, 23100 Kanis Road, Little Rock. Pt NW NW 33-2N-14W, $375,000.

AptHost, LLC to Thomas C. Walton, 1817 Reservoir Road, Little Rock. L8, Reservoir Townhouses, $365,000.

Zachary D. Clark; Meagan E. Clark to Interim Property Holdings, LLC, L43, Pebble Beach Woods, $365,000.

Kristen E. Bridges to Sakred Properties, LLC, L18R & Tract A-D, LaMarche Place Villas Replat, $365,000.

JV Choice Properties, LLC to Lamont Holmes; Marie Holmes, 1624 Village Lake Drive, Little Rock. L46R, Kanis Village Phase I Replat, $362,250.

A Plus Cars of Atlanta, LLC (Gary Pierce) to Sunrise Insurance & Services, Inc.; Violete Favela; Triple Seven Auto Sales, Inc.; (Oskar Munox) L1, Smith Parker; Pt NE SE 24-1N-13W, $350,000.

Deutsche Bank National Trust Company to Deutsche Bank National Trust Company, 1625 Top Hill Road, Little Rock. L27, Pembrooke Manor Estates Unrecorded, $342,222.

James Built Homes, Inc. to Nasthasia Brikha, 720 Atkins Road, Little Rock. L9 B16, Gibralter Heights, $340,984.

Sullivan Investment Property, LLC to Parker Enterprises, LLC, 214/216 W. Hickey, Jacksonville. L3 B1, Harpole, $338,000.

Sullivan Investment Property, LLC to Parker Enterprises, LLC, 810/812 W. Trickey, Jacksonville. L2, Sully's, $338,000.

Aravind N. Rao; Beelima N. Rao; DIAN Living Trust to Mattehw David Evans, 6 Frankfort Court, Little Rock. L177, Capitol Lake Estates Phase 1B, $320,000.

Virgil E. Fowler; Estate of Virgil E. Fowler (dec'd) to Mark D. Luebke; Brenda G. Luebke, L3 B48, Indian Hills, $299,000.

Phillip Madison Norton; Phillip Madison Norton Revocable Trust to Richard Bogatch; Nona Bogatch, Ls5-6 B2, Fulton, $292,000.

James Nolen; Carla Nolen to Katrina Lashonn Huskey-Bennett; Lefrich Ramon Henry, 204 Chantilly Cir., Maumelle. L377, The Country Club of Arkansas, $291,000.

Pat Hoy; Katherine Hoy; Hoy Revocable Trust to Charlotte Alexander, Unit 11, Windsor Court Townhomes HRP, $285,750.

Ramesh Venkata Garimella; Umadevi Garimella; Ramesh and Unadevi Garimella Revocable Trust to Suzanne M. Page, 100 Winnwood Road, Little Rock. L413, Kingwood Place, $279,000.

Tanisha Parker; Tanisha Hamilton; Bentron Parker to Cullen A. Drenkhahn, 6932 Park Meadows Drive, Sherwood. L47 B2, Gap Creek, $275,000.

Laronda Robinson to Cynthia Lanphear; Chris Lanphear, L3 B1, Oakbrooke Phase IV, $260,000.

Aaron Slater to Audra C. Swanson, 1500 Sweetgum Lane, North Little Rock. L36, Cypress Crossing, $258,000.

Al Deaver; Al Deaver Revocable Trust; Alice Deaver; Alice Deaver Revocable Trust to Rush & Co, Inc.; BMR Construction, LLC, 1705 N. Taylor, Little Rock. L7 B20, Mountain Park, $250,000.

Richard Robert Bailey, Jr.; Lori Jean Cline to Treeca J. Dyer, L6, Colony Place, $250,000.

Ricky R. Ruby, Jr.; Brooke Ruby to JDN Homes, LLC, 15 Brandywine Lane, Little Rock. L39, Sturbridge Phase I, $240,000.

Central Arkansas Home Builders, LLC to Innovative Business Solutions Group, 401K Plan L8, The Meadows, $239,000.

Deborah Dee Williams; The Donna Lee Denton Trust Number One to Wallace VanLandingham; Freda VanLandingham L7, Hunter's Ridge, $235,000.

Teresa Tidwell; Estate of Cynthia Cherry Ingram (dec'd) to Matt Baum, 1425 Garland Ave., North Little Rock. L29 B127, Park Hill NLR, $233,000.

James M. Fore to Megan Rochell; Lamar Rochell, 8 Lexington Road, Little Rock. L176, Colony West 2nd, $229,900.

Mid South Homebuyers, GP to JJH Funding, LLC, 1216 Briar Creek Road, Little Rock. L138, Walnut Valley, $227,800.

Sammie R. Curry to Jennifer Rebecca Holland Byrd; Michael Byrd, 153 Rolling Oaks Drive, Maumelle. L70, Woodland Heights, $225,000.

John T. Cherry; Kala S. Cherry to Yamaira Cate, 312 Burnside Drive, Little Rock. L56, Brucewood, $225,000.

LHW Properties, LLC to JCE Holdings, LLC, L6R2 B5, Northshore Business Park, $225,000.

Mark Louis Tisch to Jared Luchsinger, 5 Silver Maple Court, Little Rock. L328, Pleasant View Phase V, $225,000.

Middleton Land Company, LLC to Gabriela Barcenas Orozco; Javier Secundina Campos, 10804 Chestnut Drive, Sherwood. L7, Chestnut Ridge, $225,000.

Ronkel, Inc. to Jonathan David Arian Tyler; Danielle Denise Tyler, 110 Willshire Cove, Jacksonville. L289, Stonewall Phase IV-B, $212,000.

Peggy A. Barnett; Estate of Sandra Hicks (dec'd) to Jackson Deese, 2313 Crestwood Road, North Little Rock. L17 B29, Lakewood, $210,000.

Clinton A. O'Kelley; Andrea N. O'Kelley to Bethany Williams; Thomas Williams, 5821 N. Walnut Road, North Little Rock. L12 B222, Park Hill NLR, $210,000.

Betty Lou Toalson; Estate of James E. Toalson (dec'd) to Renata R. Galvan, 3 Ponca St., Sherwood. L483, Indianhead Lake Estates Section C, $205,000.

Lula Wekesa to Juanita Ferrell, 28 Eagle Nest Court, Little Rock. L808, The Hills Phase II- Otter Creek Community, $205,000.

Philip McKelvy; Meredith Rose McKelvy to Justin Huddleston; Melissa Huddleston, 404 Shadow Ridge Drive, Little Rock. L7, Shadow Ridge, $205,000.

Xan Lasko; Harlan T. Brown Living Trust to Matthew Rollans; Shannon Rollans, 23 Silverleaf Court, Little Rock. L48 B2, Crystal Valley Manor, $195,000.

Carmen Cruneo to Jasmine E. Bishop, 414 N. Broadway St., North Little Rock. L4R B4, Fausett's Replat, $189,500.

Terry Balmat to Shannon Nelson, 10914 Lancelot Court, Little Rock. L149, Yorkwood Phase III, $183,000.

Gregory Thompson; Debra Thompson; Gregory and Debra Thompson Living Trust to Akilah S. McGriff, 125 Prospect Trail, North Little Rock. L63, White Oak Village, $175,000.

Saxion Enterprises, LLC to Treasure Johnson, 915 S. Park St., Little Rock. L7C B9, Capitol Hill Extension Replat, $175,000.

Brooke Ashley Grice; Brooke Ashley St. Romain to Bryan Malinowski, L4 B134, Park Hill NLR, $175,000.

James C. McCool, III to Robert L. Clark, 8626 Northgate Drive, Sherwood. L84, North Hills Manor, $171,000.

Kristen Alexander; Benjamin Shelton Pope to Madelynn Meigs, 4020 Maryland Ave., Little Rock. L8 B4, Forest Hill, $170,000.

Deborah Lynn Standridge to Mindy Pratt, 320 W. K Ave., North Little Rock. L29 B53, Park Hill NLR, $165,000.

Saxion Enterprises, LLC to Jeremy Brown, 911 S. Park St., Little Rock. L7B B9, Capitol Hill Extension Replat, $165,000.

Amy C. Gregurek to Allen Langhorn, 10812 W. David O. Dodd Road, Little Rock. L37, Shady Brook, $162,000.

Peter D. Reamon; Benjamin Reamon to Crystal Kellybrew, 3 Rosemont Drive, Little Rock. L164, Broadmoor, $161,000.

Terry J. Yetmar; Estate of Kerome E. Yetmar (dec'd) to Terry A. Sansing; Sandra L. Sansing, 105 Seneca Place, Jacksonville. L9 B4, Northwood Acres, $159,900.

Kenneth O. Beckwith; Laurie L. Beckwith to Brenton Wood, 1201 N. Pierce St., Apt. 17, Little Rock. Apt. 17, Forest Hill Condominium HPR Phase I, $158,000.

BSFR TRS III, LLC to Trevor Beamish; Gordana Beamish, 5513 N. Walnut Road, North Little Rock. L36 B7, Pike View, $156,000.

REI Nation, LLC to Majeed Hussaini, 609 Sorrells Drive, Jacksonville. L16 B2, Briarfield Section 1, $155,000.

Coburn Construction, LLC to Michael B. Boshears; The Boshears Family Trust; Boyd Boshears Construction, L50 B137, Chenal Valley, $150,000.

Tracy Monique Hill; Tracie M. Harrington to Christopher Lakeith Hill, L28 B1, Oxford Valley, $150,000.

Danny Looper; Cheryl Looper to Jaylan Haskin, 5 Luau Drive, Sherwood. L62, Bamboo Village Phase III, $150,000.

Jason Williams; Estate of Barbara Frances Flippen (dec'd) to CS Alpha, LLC, 114 Arapaho Place, Jacksonville. L2 B7, Northwood Acres Section 3, $150,000.