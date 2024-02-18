Shooting near Lake Fayetteville leaves man dead, others injured

FAYETTEVILLE -- Police were investigating a shooting that left one man dead and multiple others injured Thursday night, according to a news release.

Washington County Prosecuting Attorney Matt Durrett described the violence as "an old-fashioned melee." Durrett said it appears the fight started among multiple individuals and then escalated.

"It's all these people with guns out there," Durrett said "They're bringing guns to a fistfight."

Fayetteville police received a call from Springdale police about 11:15 p.m. reporting shots being fired in the area of Powell Street in Springdale and Lakeview Drive in Fayetteville, according to Sgt. Stephen Mauk, public information officer for Fayetteville police.

When police arrived at 599 E. Lakeview Drive, they found a dead man. The address is the Lake Fayetteville Environmental Studies Center, according to police.

Mauk said four people were taken to hospitals, three to a hospital in Fayetteville and one to a hospital in Springdale, with what appear to be injuries not considered life-threatening. All of the victims were between 18 and 20 years old and have Springdale addresses, he said.

The episode is believed to have taken place in the gravel parking lot of the Environmental Studies Center, which was closed at that hour, Mauk said. Police believe there was no connection to the trails in the area.

The investigation is ongoing at this time, according to Mauk. He said police are still doing interviews and serving search warrants on vehicles.

Police were waiting to identify the deceased man until they can confirm his family has been notified, Mauk said Friday morning.