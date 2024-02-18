Shorthanded Hogs fall short of ’Dogs

With the University of Arkansas men's basketball down one point at Mississippi State and having the ball coming out of a timeout with 23.7 seconds left, Razorbacks Coach Eric Musselman ideally would have put the game in the hands of Tramon Mark or Khalif Battle.

Mark is the team's leading scorer, averaging 17.3 points per game, and he already had hit a game-winning shot to beat Texas A&M earlier this season.

Battle's playing time has fluctuated dramatically, but he was on offensively in this game.

Unfortunately for Musselman and the Razorbacks, Mark and Battle had fouled out, with 3:34 and 2:00 left, respectively.

Two other scoring possibilities -- forward Jalen Graham and guard Keyon Menifield -- were unavailable because of injuries.

With limited options, the Razorbacks attempted to get the ball inside to Makhi Mitchell.

But after a pass by Davonte "Devo" Davis, Mississippi State guard Shakeel Moore stole the ball with 10 seconds left before Mitchell could attempt a shot.

The Bulldogs then hit 3 of 4 free throws and held on to win 71-67 on Saturday before an announced crowd of 9,219 at Humphrey Coliseum in Starkville, Miss.

"To be honest, we give ourselves a chance to win if we don't have T-Mark foul out, Battle foul out," Musselman said on the Razorback Sports Network postgame show.

Moore, a senior guard, got his only steal of the game, and the Bulldogs finished with three.

"I knew [Mitchell] was going to drive one way, get crowded and spin the opposite way," Moore said. "So I just took the risk to steal the ball."

After Moore's steal, he was fouled by Jeremiah Davenport and hit two free throws with 7.7 seconds left for a 70-67 Mississippi State lead.

The Bulldogs fouled El Ellis with 3.6 seconds left to put him on the free-throw line for two shots.

Ellis missed the first attempt, then purposely missed the second in the hopes of giving the Razorbacks a chance for an offensive rebound.

Instead, Bulldogs senior forward Cameron Matthews got the rebound and was fouled by Mitchell with 1.7 seconds left.

Matthews hit his first attempt to seal the victory.

Mitchell fouled out and finished with a career-high 21 points, 9 rebounds, 2 blocked shots and 2 assists in 23 minutes off the bench.

"Makhi's offense plus his defense was off the charts," Musselman said. "I thought Battle was really, really good offensively."

Battle, a senior guard, scored 18 points, his high in an SEC game.

"It was tough, but ... things like that happen," Battle said of himself and Mark fouling out. "Regardless of if me and T-Mark are not in the game, we've still got to be able to finish the game."

Battle added that what happened on the final two possessions wasn't only about the players who were on the court for the Razorbacks.

"It's on us as a team, collectively," Battle said.

Mitchell hit 8 of 12 shots and 5 of 5 free throws.

"He played really well," Battle said. "He battled down there.

"He had a lot of key buckets for us. He played hard, and it sucks we couldn't get the win."

Mississippi State (17-8, 6-6) led for 30:38, but in the final 12:27 there were four ties and seven lead changes.

Ellis gave Arkansas (12-13, 3-9) its final lead, 67-65, on a driving basket with 1:07 left.

Mississippi State freshman Josh Hubbard answered with a three-pointer with 58 seconds left to put the Bulldogs ahead to stay at 68-67.

"He's fearless," Moore said. "Doesn't back down from anything."

Mitchell and Chandler Lawson missed contested shots inside on Arkansas' next possession and Mitchell fouled Matthews -- a 54.1% free shooter on the season -- with 29 seconds left.

Matthews missed both free throws and Mitchell got the rebound, but the Razorbacks weren't able to score again.

"We were right there," Battle said. "I liked our fight, but it was just tough not being able to close out the game."

Graham didn't play because of a shoulder injury he suffered against Tennessee on Wednesday night. Menifield was limited to four minutes Saturday and didn't play in the second half because of a hamstring injury, and forward Trevon Brazile missed his sixth consecutive game because of knee soreness.

"We've got a limited roster, and we had three players foul out," Musselman said. "So I'm super proud of our team.

"We played as hard as we possibly could."

Hubbard led the Bulldogs with 19 points, 3 assists and 3 rebounds. Matthews had 17 points and 10 rebounds.

"I feel great about how we won," Mississippi State Coach Chris Jans said. "I told our guys in the locker room, 'Don't let anyone out there take away what you did today.'

" 'Winning college basketball games is hard. There's going to be people on social media, people in your circle who love you that are going to be asking you why we didn't play better. You need to set them straight. We won against a very talented team.'

"It may not have been as aesthetically pleasing as everybody wants it to be. But at this point in the season, you've just got to win."

Both teams struggled to make three-pointers -- Arkansas was 3 of 17 and Mississippi State was 4 of 15 -- but the Bulldogs hit 19 of 32 free throws compared to 14 of 19 for the Razorbacks.

"Look, Mississippi State is an extremely physical team," Musselman said. "How the free throws are 32 [attempts] to 19, I have no idea."

Davis and Ellis each scored eight points. Mark had six points, his fewest in an SEC game. His previous SEC-low was 10 points.

Davenport had four points and five rebounds and, like Mitchell, he provided energy off the bench.

With the Razorbacks going with a four-guard lineup, Mississippi State had a 42-27 rebounding advantage, including 17-8 on the offensive glass.

"They're a great offensive rebounding team," Musselman said. "They're super physical and [because of injuries] we didn't have a power forward even available. So we're playing Davenport there, and he's played the small forward his whole life."

Battle scored his most points since having 18 against Abilene Christian on Dec. 21.

"Honestly, I'd rather have zero points and zero minutes if it meant we could win," Battle said. "Individual performance doesn't mean anything if we lose.

"Because at the end of the day, that's all we see, wins and losses. We've just got to get back in the gym and work on closing out games."