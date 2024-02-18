Solar glass facility planned in Georgia

Plans for a new solar glass manufacturing facility in western Georgia are set to strengthen the state's growing stature as a hub for U.S. clean energy manufacturing.

Solarcycle Inc.'s $344 million facility in Cedartown, Ga., will use recycled materials from decommissioned solar panels to make new solar glass, with the product sold back to domestic panel makers, the company said late last week. The location, just west of Atlanta, is near two Qcells photovoltaic manufacturing sites.

Solarcycle, which opened its first facility in Texas in 2022, said construction is set to begin this year at the Georgia site and be operational in 2026. The plant, Solarcycle's first to manufacture solar glass in addition to recycling panels, will have the capacity to produce 5 megawatts to 6 megawatts of glass annually, sustaining some 600 new full-time jobs. By contrast, a nearby Qcells solar panel facility has a 5.1 gigawatt output.

"There is no question that solar panel manufacturing is booming in the State of Georgia," Suvi Sharma, Solarcycle's chief executive officer, said in a news release. "The Cedartown plant will bring hundreds of good-paying jobs to Georgia and help the industry in its goals to build fully American-made clean energy solutions."

The plans dovetail with an industry and Biden administration push to nurture a U.S. solar supply chain.