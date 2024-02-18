Trojans roll, grab fifth in a row

Arkansas-Little Rock's men's basketball team shot 48.3% (29 of 60) from the field and produced another solid defensive performance as it extended its winning streak to five games with an 80-62 victory over Southern Indiana on Saturday in front of an announced crowd of 1,875 at the Jack Stephens Center in Little Rock.

UALR's Jamir Chaplin made 8 of 9 field-goal attempts and finished with a game-high 22 points. Makhel Mitchell had 18 points, 11 rebounds and 5 blocks.

Trojans Coach Darrell Walker said he was concerned entering the game after Thursday's 69-68 win over Morehead State, the first-place team in the Ohio Valley Conference.

"I was worried about this game because the Morehead game was an emotional game," Walker said. "Southern Indiana has enough talent to beat you. We beat them 77-75 down there last time we played them, so this game had me worried for the last 48 hours and I was grateful to come out with the win."

UALR (16-11, 10-4 OVC) got off to a quick start, jumping out to a 7-0 lead before the first media timeout. A turnaround jumper from Chaplin gave him seven points and extended the lead to 14-4 at the 12:43 mark of the first half.

The basket pushed Chaplin to more than 1,000 points for his career. The senior guard spent four seasons at South Florida before transferring to UALR this season.

"I hit a three, a couple free throws and got myself going early," Chaplin said of reaching the milestone. "It [was] a rough four years at South Florida, but I think here is where I've really blossomed at. I'm just glad I could hit that mark [1,000 points] before I finish college. I'm very proud of myself. The whole time I was thinking I have to get six points to get to 1,000. Once I hit seven, I was like, 'Alright good. Now that monkey is off my back, so lets just keep it going."

The UALR lead grew to 29-15 with 5:40 remaining in the first half on a driving layup from DeAntoni Gordon. Mitchell scored 11 first half points on 5-of-6 shooting as the Trojans went into halftime with a 38-26 advantage. Chaplin also had 11 points at the break.

As the game moved into the second half, UALR took a 44-28 lead on a layup from Chaplin at the 17:37 mark. Southern Indiana (7-20, 4-10) attempted to chip away at the deficit, but a three-pointer from Chaplin followed by a three-point play from Mitchell pushed the Trojans' lead up to 59-43 with 10:34 to play.

The offense continued to click for UALR as the lead ballooned to 19 points, its largest of the game, following a three-pointer from Bradley Douglas that made the score 68-49 with 6:02 left on the clock.

The Screaming Eagles got as close as 70-59 with just under three minutes to play, but back-to-back dunks from Mitchell and Chaplin thwarted any hopes of a comeback. Southern Indiana guard AJ Smith led all scorers with 25 points.

For the eighth consecutive game, UALR held an opponent to less than 70 points.

"If we can hold a team to under what they average during the game, that's our goal," Chaplin said. "We prioritize our defense every day in practice. I think that's what's been helping us win the games. That 2-3 [zon] or that man-to-man, whatever we go into, our team is focused on whatever coverage we're in."

"We want to keep winning and keep guarding," Walker said. "That's the most important thing on this winning streak is that we're really guarding people. The defensive effort, holding a team to 62 points, that's getting after it. Now we go on the road to SEMO [Southeast Missouri State on Thursday] and we got to lock in on them on the road."

OHIO VALLEY WOMEN

SOUTHERN INDIANA 88, UALR 51

Southern Indiana, the first-place team in the Ohio Valley Conference women's standings, dominated from start to finish as it handed Arkansas-Little Rock its second straight loss Saturday afternoon at the Jack Stephens Center in Little Rock.

The Screaming Eagles jumped out to a 26-5 lead at the end of the first quarter. Ali Saunders scored a game-high 18 points on 7-of-10 shooting for Southern Indiana (18-6, 13-1).

Meredith Raley finished with 12 points and eight rebounds, while Madison Webb contributed 10 points and eight boards.

UALR (9-16, 8-6) was led by Faith Lee who scored 16 points. Jayla Brooks finished with 15 points and five rebounds. The Trojans were 1 of 14 from the field in the first quarter and 21 of 58 (36.2%) for the game.