UA hoping to keep grips on Missouri

FAYETTEVILLE -- A losing streak will be snapped today at Walton Arena, and the University of Arkansas women's basketball team hopes it won't be it.

Arkansas (17-9, 5-6 SEC), losers of two consecutive games, hosts a reeling Missouri team at 3 p.m. today. The Tigers have lost six games in a row and will be looking to put that losing streak to rest along with an even lengthier skid.

The Razorbacks have beaten Missouri (11-13, 2-9) the past 11 times the teams have met, including a 67-58 victory Jan. 28, in Columbia. Mo.

"They're just on another level of familiarity," Arkansas Coach Mike Neighbors said. "Because they've been our double opponent every year since we've been here, and then we've drawn them in the last two years in the SEC Tournament as well.

"So there's no need for us to [go to the film room] and show a bunch of clips of Hayley Frank stepping behind ball screens or curling ball screens, or Mama Dembele. We could literally skip all of our film sessions. We won't. We'll remind them, but it'll be fast. It helps."

Arkansas is amid a crucial end-of-season stretch and is looking to earn at-large bid to the NCAA Women's Tournament. ESPN listed the Razorbacks as the fifth team left out of tournament in its most recent "Bracketology" projection.

Defeating the Tigers, who are tied with Georgia and Kentucky for last place in the SEC standings, is likely mandatory for Arkansas in its pursuit of its third NCAA Tournament appearance in the past four seasons.

"I think now my job and our job as coaches is to provide the proper perspective, because the information is out there," Neighbors said. "We have all come to grips in this profession that we wake up with a number beside our name every day. Players, coaches, [sports information directors], we all live with that. We live with a number, a ranking, an evaluation every single morning."

The number Neighbors referred to was his team's NCAA Evaluation Tool ranking of No. 64. The seventh-year Razorbacks coach expressed his frustration with the metric following his team's 81-55 loss at Tennessee on Monday, saying he has "lost respect for the NET" this year.

"Vanderbilt went on the road and won at Texas A&M, who were 30 spots ahead of them in the NET, and dropped a spot," Neighbors said. "Now I don't have a good context for it or a good perspective for it, but it is what it is right now. None of us really understand on the women's side because of the lack of knowledge of the formula. We don't know how any of that's working."

Arkansas is tied with Texas A&M and Vanderbilt, two teams it will face over the final five games of the regular season, for eighth place in the conference standings. All three are in the NCAA Tournament conversation, but each are not yet safe of falling into the league's bottom four.

"If you've looked at our league standings, it's nuts," Neighbors said. "Like you could literally finish still anywhere from fourth to last. It's crazy. Somebody is going to play on [the first day of the SEC Tournament] this year in our league with five [losses].

"I don't know that a five-loss team has ever played on a Wednesday since we've expanded."

Missouri forward Hayley Frank, a preseason All-SEC selection, has missed the past three games with an undisclosed day-to-day injury. Following her team's most recent game, a 70-59 loss to Auburn last Sunday, Tigers Coach Robin Pingeton indicated Frank may be ready for the Razorbacks.

"The only thing I'll tell you is I think we're really close," Pingeton said. "We thought there was a possibility [against Auburn], but I always want to put the student-athlete's well-being first. There's no guarantees, but I feel like we're getting really, really close and with the bye week, we're hoping to have her back for Arkansas."

Arkansas' lineup may get a return addition in guard Carly Keats, who broke her nose during the teams' first meeting and has since missed four games.

"I do think the bye week was very helpful," Neighbors said of not playing on Thursday. "[There was] much-needed recovery for specifically Keats. She was able to practice [Thursday] without contact and on [Friday she practiced] with contact. If everything goes well there, and she adjusts to having the mask on, she should be full-go for [today]."