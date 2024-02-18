UA wins twice, improves to 3-0 in tournament

No. 13 Arkansas softball rallied from an early deficit and rolled to a 9-2 win against Nebraska-Omaha at the Bear Down Fiesta on Saturday in Tucson, Ariz.

The Razorbacks trailed 2-0 in the first inning when an error led to a pair of runs off the bat of Nebraska-Omaha's Sydney Ross. Arkansas committed two errors in the game.

Arkansas got a run back in the second on a solo home run by Bri Ellis, then took the lead in the fourth inning when Rylin Hedgecock blasted a three-run homer for a 5-2 lead after Hannah Gammill hit a sacrifice fly to tie the game. It was Hedgecock's second homer in as many games.

The Razorbacks put the game away in the seventh with four runs. Rylee Cloud, Reagan Johnson, Nia Carter and Cylie Halvorson all belted doubles in the inning to blow the game open.

Nikki McGaffin earned the win for her 2/3 inning of work in relief of starter Reis Beuerlein. Beuerlein tossed 2 1/3 innings with 4 hits, 2 runs (neither earned), no walks and 2 strikeouts.

Hannah Camenzind entered the game in the fourth inning and rebounded from Friday's rough outing to pitch four solid innings, allowing just two hits.

In its second game of the day, Arkansas jumped out to an early two-run lead and that was enough for sophomore left-hander Robyn Herron, who handed Arizona its first loss of the season with a 3-2 victory.

The Razorbacks (7-2) earned a split with the Wildcats after a 3-2 loss on Friday.

Arkansas Coach Courtney Deifel used a big base-running gamble in the first inning that paid off. After Johnson and Raigan Kramer led off the game with back-to-back singles for the Razorbacks, Deifel called for a double-steal with Johnson taking third and Kramer stealing second on the pitch.

Carter reached on a fielder's choice with Johnson scoring, then Kramer raced home on an Arizona error for the 2-0 advantage. Carter moved to second on the play, but was left stranded.

After Arizona (9-1) cut the margin in half in the second inning, Arkansas struck again in the fourth. With one out, Gammill blasted a solo home run to left field off Wildcats starter Miranda Stoddard, which gave the Razorbacks a 3-1 lead.

Arizona added a run in the fifth on an Arkansas error, its second of the game, to pull within 3-2.

Herron worked around a jam in the sixth after walking Blaise Biringer and giving up a single to Emily Schepp. Paige Dimler pinch-hit for Tayler Biehl, but fouled out to Arkansas catcher Kennedy Miller to end the threat.

The Razorbacks had a chance to pad the lead in the seventh, loading the bases with one out, but could not produce a run.

Herron breezed through the seventh to nail down the complete-game win, allowing five hits with three strikeouts.

The Razorbacks will close out the tournament at 10 a.m. Sunday against Nebraska-Omaha.