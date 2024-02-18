Welcome to town, Ty

FAYETTEVILLE -- Ty Wilmsmeyer was a key addition for the Arkansas Razorbacks in the offseason with the reputation of being a handy gloveman in the outfield with great speed.

Wilmsmeyer showed exactly why he's considered a plus-defender Saturday, but he also delivered with a big bat to key the Razorbacks' 15-5 win over James Madison before an announced crowd of 10,096 at Baum-Walker Stadium.

Arkansas (2-0) walked off the Dukes (0-2) on Wehiwa Aloy's first hit with the Razorbacks, a two-run single in the eighth inning to trigger the 10-run rule.

Brady Tygart (1-0) worked five solid innings to win in his season debut and Koty Frank closed it out by retiring the final seven batters in order for a save.





Wilmsmeyer, a senior transfer from Missouri, delivered in the field and at the plate. The native of Springfield, Mo., hit his first Arkansas home run, robbed James Madison of a home run with a catch over the wall and drove in a career-high five runs to help the Razorbacks open the season with consecutive wins.

Wilmsmeyer went 3 for 5 while hitting in the nine hole, driving in at least one run in each of his first four plate appearances.

"It was a great day out there," Wilmsmeyer said. "Brady was pitching his butt off behind us so the defense has got to make as many plays as we can behind him. I was just able to barrel up the ball today and good things happened."

Wilmsmeyer's home run was an opposite-field shot to right that broke a scoreless tie in the third innings as the Razorbacks struggled to square up left-hander starter Max Kuhle (0-1) for a couple of innings.





"Yeah, the five RBIs really stand out," Arkansas Coach Dave Van Horn said. "He really got us going with that opposite-field home run. He hit that ball pretty hard.

"That lefty kind of held us down there the first couple of innings. The hitters were a little frustrated, missing some pitches. Him getting that hit, that was big for us."

Wilmsmeyer also had a bases-loaded single in the fourth, a two-strike, two-run single with two outs in the fifth and an RBI ground ball in the sixth on which he beat out a potential double play and kept the inning alive for the Razorbacks to score three more runs.

"He can really run," James Madison Coach Marlin Ikenberry said.

"He has a little sneaky power and can really run," Van Horn said. "Great job of beating out that double-play ball. He got down in the count. Got an RBI there. He just kept chipping away. Five RBI. That's a pretty big day for someone hitting down in the order."

Wilmsmeyer's catch at the wall stole a home run in the fifth inning from James Madison slugger Fenwick Trimble, who had a three-run homer off Hagen Smith in first inning Friday's game, won 6-4 by the Razorbacks.

"That was definitely a momentum swing against us," Ikenberry said. "Great catch, by the way, taking a home run away."

Said Van Horn, "That catch in center field by Wilmsmeyer was a classic. That was beautiful. And it kind of fired up our dugout."

Arkansas catcher Ryder Helfrick said he had the best view of the outstanding catch.

"Just getting to watch him track it down and make the catch, it was big," Helfrick said.

"Oh, that was big time, dude," Tygart said. "I was right at my pitch limit too, so that was probably my last pitch, regardless. And I really didn't want to be taken out of the game after a home run. I was really excited about that."

Tygart threw 78 pitches over his 5 innings, allowing 1 run on 2 hits, 2 walks and 3 hit batters while striking out 4.

"My body didn't feel like great but still got the results that I was looking for so I think it's going to help me down the road," Tygart said.

Arkansas was cruising 7-1 through five innings before the Dukes struck for four runs in the sixth off sophomore Parker Coil. However, the Razorbacks batted around in the bottom of the inning to score six runs and end James Madison's upset hopes.

Franks, pitching for the first time since suffering a torn lat muscle last March 5, started five of seven batters he faced with strikes. He picked up a save because the Razorbacks were leading 7-5 when he entered.

"It was awesome," Helfrick said of Frank. "He threw all of his pitches for a strike. ... It was fun to catch. He was kind of throwing whatever he wanted whenever he wanted."