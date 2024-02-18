Wife given 40-year sentence in husband’s fatal shooting

HOT SPRINGS -- A Garland County Circuit Court jury deliberated for less than 45 minutes Thursday before finding a woman guilty of first-degree murder in her husband's shooting death in 2020 at the hands of a man she was accused of hiring to kill him, recommending a 40-year prison sentence.

Martha Johnson, 56, faced up to life in prison for the June 8, 2020, death of her 61-year-old husband, Larry, who was killed by Calvin Tyrone Davis, 47. Davis was sentenced last year to 30 years in prison after pleading guilty to first-degree murder and agreeing to testify at Johnson's trial.

Martha Johnson did not testify on her own behalf, and the defense rested shortly after the prosecution without presenting any witnesses.

Following four days of testimony and more than three hours of closing arguments, the seven-man, five-woman jury began deliberating at 4:15 p.m. and came back with the guilty verdict at 5 p.m. After a brief sentencing hearing, they began deliberating a sentence at 6 p.m. and returned their recommendation roughly 30 minutes later.

In her closing arguments, Deputy Prosecutor Caitlin Bornhoft told the jury Martha Johnson was "the only one with the means, the motive and the opportunity" to cause the death of her husband, later noting, "Only one person started this plan and benefited from it," and that was her.

She described how Martha Johnson even manipulated Davis and "provided him with a motive of his own" by convincing him Larry Johnson had shot at him and his girlfriend as they drove on Grand Avenue one day, a month or so prior to him killing her husband.

"She planted the first seed in Calvin's head that Larry Johnson is some kind of aggressor against him," she said.

In his testimony on Wednesday, Davis claimed Larry Johnson shot at him just moments before he fatally shot him, as if he were firing back in self-defense. Bornhoft told jurors, "He was trying to mitigate his involvement and downplay the horrible crime he committed," noting there was no evidence Johnson had fired at him, and his claim "doesn't make sense."

Bornhoft said Davis had no motive to kill Larry Johnson, and "no connection to him," other than Martha Johnson. The fact that the victim had $300 in his wallet after his death and none of the valuable tools and equipment in his shop were missing "ruled out robbery as a motive," she said.

She said Davis was homeless and "needed shelter, transportation and money and she offered him that."

One thing Bornhoft focused on was that Martha Johnson told investigators she didn't know Davis, "had never seen him before" and didn't think her husband knew him either.

"This is crucial," she said, noting phone records proved Davis had been at her residence on Spring Street multiple times, including the night before the murder. She could "have admitted she knew him, had helped him out a few times" and then been shocked that he would kill her husband, "but, nope, she says, 'I do not know that man.'"

She noted Martha Johnson's sister, Anna Brown, had testified to seeing Davis at her sister's house and the victim, during his last dying plea for help on a 911 call, told the dispatcher the person who shot him was "some Black guy" and that he didn't know him but "he's been up there with my wife."

As for motive, she reminded the jury of earlier testimony about $217,115.52 that was tied up in divorce proceedings between Martha Johnson and her husband and how a motion was filed the day after his death by her attorney seeking to get the money, which she eventually received.

"It worked, she got everything she wanted," Bornhoft said, until Brown and Davis came forward with what they knew.

In his closing, Martha Johnson's attorney, Jimmy C. Morris Jr., questioned the motives of Brown and Davis, saying Davis only changed his story after being offered a plea deal and that Brown was in a custody battle with Martha Johnson for her granddaughter and "she knew if she got her in trouble, she would get the child."

Morris also hammered at Davis' testimony, saying he "couldn't tell the truth about even minor things."

He said "to get to all the evidence that supposedly implicates my client you have to go through two admitted liars," and that the state wanted the jury to focus on "everything that relates to why she's a criminal" and "to overlook" all the other evidence.

Morris stressed that "the person who shot [Larry Johnson] is convicted, you don't have to worry about that. The real culprit is at Calico Rock."

In his rebuttal, Deputy Prosecutor Brock Price called Morris' closing arguments "smoke and mirrors." In order to believe her innocence it would mean "everybody involved is telling a big lie, and it's a grand conspiracy, and only Martha Johnson is telling the truth," Price said.

He said the evidence shows Davis was at her house the night before the murder. The next day, "she drove him there to kill Larry Johnson in cold blood over money," Price said.