88-year-old woman dies in two-vehicle crash in Jonesboro

One person was killed, and two others were injured in a two-car crash Monday morning in Jonesboro, according to a preliminary police report.

Evelvine Woods, 88, of Trumann, was killed in the crash at 8:38 a.m. at the intersection of Nettleton and Parker roads.

According to the report, Woods was the passenger in a southbound 2008 Chevrolet driven by Terry Don Trigg, 49, of Trumann on Arkansas 463.

The second car, a 2023 Buick, was being driven north by Lois Kathleen Spencer, 84, of Bay.

The report states that Spencer turned left onto Parker and was struck by the Chevrolet.

According to the investigating officer, the weather was clear and the road was dry.