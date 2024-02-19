Benton County marriage licenses

The following marriage license applications were recorded Feb. 1-14 in the Benton County Clerk's Office.
Feb. 1
Joseph Bradley Quam, 41, and Melissa Brook Still, 44, both of Centerton
Alex Conor Whiting, 30, Bella Vista, and Alexandra Ann Molitor, 28, Bentonville
Feb. 2
Andronicus Tyler Bernard, 29, and Natalie Susan Eddy, 30, both of Stillwater, Okla.
Samuel Lawrence Casey, 36, and Ashley Marie Case, 36, both of Bentonville
David Wayne Collins, 58, and Tracie Lynn Moore, 54, both of Broken Arrow, Okla.
Randall Lee Lethco, 64, and Jeanette Kimberly Bivens, 60, both of Sweetwater, Tenn.
Dino Italban Martin Stephens, 42, and Shakiya Naeemah Green, 42, both of Bentonville
Daniel Paul Quinn, 38, Rogers, and Jennifer Rae Sutton, 34, Siloam Springs
Michael Ray Raue, 41, Lincoln, and Jessica Louise Kennedy, 41, Falkner, Miss.
Christian Wade Robbins, 28, and Maggie Marie Sprinkle, 25, both of Cassville, Mo.
Jackson Lee Wilson, 26, and Ashley Gail Higgs, 27, both of Bentonville
Feb. 5
Carlos Alvarez Del Castillo, 25, and Angela Giselle Gaucin, 22, both of Rogers
Drew Newman Arbuthnot, 33, and Martha Carina Herron, 31, both of Rogers
Colten William Ley, 22, Stillwater, Okla., and Autumn Nicole Nichols, 23, Gentry
Christopher William Miller, 34, and Laurie Ann Johnson, 59, both of Bella Vista
Devin Michael Orchard, 32, and Lucero Panduro, 30, both of Centerton
Chris Palmer, 42, and Sucharita Mandal, 35, both of Bella Vista
Dakota Lee Phillips, 34, and Heather Nicole Patton, 29, both of Bentonville
Walter Daniel Ranney IV, 43, and Autumn Marie Pullen, 41, both of Bentonville
Gavin Robert Ross, 28, and Lindsey Rae Fulbright, 23, both of Mounds, Okla.
Feb. 6
Dean Quinene Cruz, 33, Alpine, Texas, and Kejalkumari Nareshbhai Ahir, 24, Knox City, Texas
Seth Andrew Flores, 23, and Michaela Cheyenne Harris, 23, both of Springdale
Hayden Lee Huett, 27, Springdale, and Reagan Elizabeth Payne, 26, Memphis, Tenn.
Neptali Keju, 25, and Maulinda Heine, 23, both of Rogers
Christopher Ray Marlowe, 47, Cassville, Mo., and Amanda Margaret Carlson, 47, Siloam Springs
Andrew Jay Mourn, 32, and Emily Morgan Fus, 31, both of Centerton
Silar Wade Reynolds, 22, and Maggie Julia Smith, 22, both of Joplin, Mo.
Feb. 7
Eustolio Contreras Rodriguez, 48, and Catarina Lizeth Ramirez Avelar, 44, both of Lowell
Lucio Alberto Figueroa, 47, and Rosa Perez, 52, both of Rogers
Juan Garza, 45, and Esmeralda Villa-Robles, 40, both of Rogers
Christopher Allen Guillon, 30, and Elizabeth Chantal Chaney, 29, both of Bella Vista
Sean Matthew Myers, 42, Siloam Springs, and Rebecca Pearl Nicholson-Durfee, 39, Eucha, Okla.
James Brian Poe, 27, and Regan Olivia Johnston, 27, both of Cave Springs
Feb. 8
Timothy Thanh Do, 39, and Ashley May Garrett, 33, both of Bella Vista
Matthew Christian McDonald, 24, Rogers, and Abigail Lisette Martincic, 20, Bentonville
Anthony Favio Miranda, 29, and Sky Isaly Santiago, 23, both of Rogers
Zackery Logan Pfisterer, 29, and Caroline Scott Wright, 29, both of Athens, Ga.
Gary Steven Rusk, 71, Bentonville, and Cheryl Lynn Rusk, 61, Somerville, Tenn.
Feb. 9
Matthew Thomas Baxter, 35, and Lymaris Lee Hosage, 36, both of Springdale
Thomas Jack Boyle, 51, Bella Vista, and Sara Jean McGillivray, 50, Pleasant Hope, Mo.
Benjamin Antonio Cano, 68, and Karen Jean Stidham, 77, both of Bentonville
William Travis Carroll, 37, and LaTisha Nicole Stroud, 33, both of Gravette
Tyler James Fix, 28, and Ashley Renee Horton, 28, both of Girard, Kan.
William Kyle Hopmann, 33, and Bridget Joyce Hall, 35, both of Bentonville
Sergio Medina, 54, and Maria Elizabeth Hernandez, 50, both of Rogers
Anthony James O'Brien, 27, and Sandra Fay O'Brien, 28, both of Rogers
Charles Cameron Rose, 30, and Jenny May Chandler, 30, both of Centerton
Jordan Richard Shaw, 25, Gravette, and Victorya Morgan Knight, 25, Lowell
Tyler Davis Wallis, 34, and Alexandria Sidney Byford, 28, both of Prairie Grove
Dylan Walker Williams, 28, and Raegan Leigh Boriack, 26, both of Bentonville
Feb. 12
Jose Estarlyn Enamorado Banegas, 28, and Dunia Santiago Torres-Fuentes, 29, both of Springdale
Wyatt Oren Deshane Estep, 28, and Kirsten Noel Singleton, 18, both of Bentonville
Jose Concepcion Gonzalez Benhumea, 43, and Luisa Bernal Martinez, 43, both of Springdale
Danis Gleiz Laguna Paredes, 35, and Anabel Del Carmen Brancho Brancho, 29, both of Rogers
Julio Cesar Moreno-Toledo, 30, and Lilia Karina Zamora Godinez, 31, both of Rogers
Mario Reza Munoz, 30, Horn Lake, Miss., and Amberly Mabel Martinez, 27, El Paso, Texas
Feb. 13
Ray Alvarez, 22, and Melissa Azucena Hernandez, 21, both of Springdale
Westley Inloes Joseph, 33, and Chelsea Mae Vanornum, 35, both of Bentonville
Kevin Nathan Starr, 37, Springdale, and Nicki Lynna Troutner, 36, Centerton
Mark Szporka, 67, and Vicky Victoria Myers, 52, both of Springdale
Feb. 14
Oswaldo Anguiano, 23, Centerton, and Emma Kathleen Burton, 25, Bentonville
George Allan Demsky, 65, Berrien Springs, Mich., and Linda Jane Dale, 65, Decatur
Larry John Hansen, 75, and Cathy Arleeta Smith, 71, both of Broken Arrow, Okla.
Joshua Lee Hughes, 41, and Holly Margaret Mayhem, 39, both of Bentonville
Todd Andrew Jones, 55, and Christina M. Snyder, 42, both of Fayetteville
Rhys Harrison Ledbetter, 29, and Melisa Soto-Carnero, 26, both of Lowell
Sulaimaan Gulistan Malik, 31, Braintree, Mass., and Iris Adaline Lee, 26, Bentonville
Cody Jordan Martinez, 28, Watts, Okla., and Grace Elizabeth Taylor, 21, Siloam Springs
Tucker Harley Minor, 25, and McKenzie Marie Brown, 24, both of Prairie Grove
Michael Robert Ross, 35, and Deborah Ann Nanuk, 39, both of Springdale
Cody Kyle Scott, 31, and Claudia Jazmin Mota-Soto, 26, both of Siloam Springs
Sean David Tafoya, 54, and Jenae Lynn Robinson, 55, both of Bartlesville, Okla.
Albert Aaron Thomas, 56, Bella Vista, and Michelle Lea Hayes, 54, Pea Ridge
Jarred Eugene Wilson, 32, Pea Ridge, and Destiny Lynn White, 29, Garfield