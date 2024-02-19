Benton County marriage licenses

The following marriage license applications were recorded Feb. 1-14 in the Benton County Clerk's Office.

Feb. 1

Joseph Bradley Quam, 41, and Melissa Brook Still, 44, both of Centerton

Alex Conor Whiting, 30, Bella Vista, and Alexandra Ann Molitor, 28, Bentonville

Feb. 2

Andronicus Tyler Bernard, 29, and Natalie Susan Eddy, 30, both of Stillwater, Okla.

Samuel Lawrence Casey, 36, and Ashley Marie Case, 36, both of Bentonville

David Wayne Collins, 58, and Tracie Lynn Moore, 54, both of Broken Arrow, Okla.

Randall Lee Lethco, 64, and Jeanette Kimberly Bivens, 60, both of Sweetwater, Tenn.

Dino Italban Martin Stephens, 42, and Shakiya Naeemah Green, 42, both of Bentonville

Daniel Paul Quinn, 38, Rogers, and Jennifer Rae Sutton, 34, Siloam Springs

Michael Ray Raue, 41, Lincoln, and Jessica Louise Kennedy, 41, Falkner, Miss.

Christian Wade Robbins, 28, and Maggie Marie Sprinkle, 25, both of Cassville, Mo.

Jackson Lee Wilson, 26, and Ashley Gail Higgs, 27, both of Bentonville

Feb. 5

Carlos Alvarez Del Castillo, 25, and Angela Giselle Gaucin, 22, both of Rogers

Drew Newman Arbuthnot, 33, and Martha Carina Herron, 31, both of Rogers

Colten William Ley, 22, Stillwater, Okla., and Autumn Nicole Nichols, 23, Gentry

Christopher William Miller, 34, and Laurie Ann Johnson, 59, both of Bella Vista

Devin Michael Orchard, 32, and Lucero Panduro, 30, both of Centerton

Chris Palmer, 42, and Sucharita Mandal, 35, both of Bella Vista

Dakota Lee Phillips, 34, and Heather Nicole Patton, 29, both of Bentonville

Walter Daniel Ranney IV, 43, and Autumn Marie Pullen, 41, both of Bentonville

Gavin Robert Ross, 28, and Lindsey Rae Fulbright, 23, both of Mounds, Okla.

Feb. 6

Dean Quinene Cruz, 33, Alpine, Texas, and Kejalkumari Nareshbhai Ahir, 24, Knox City, Texas

Seth Andrew Flores, 23, and Michaela Cheyenne Harris, 23, both of Springdale

Hayden Lee Huett, 27, Springdale, and Reagan Elizabeth Payne, 26, Memphis, Tenn.

Neptali Keju, 25, and Maulinda Heine, 23, both of Rogers

Christopher Ray Marlowe, 47, Cassville, Mo., and Amanda Margaret Carlson, 47, Siloam Springs

Andrew Jay Mourn, 32, and Emily Morgan Fus, 31, both of Centerton

Silar Wade Reynolds, 22, and Maggie Julia Smith, 22, both of Joplin, Mo.

Feb. 7

Eustolio Contreras Rodriguez, 48, and Catarina Lizeth Ramirez Avelar, 44, both of Lowell

Lucio Alberto Figueroa, 47, and Rosa Perez, 52, both of Rogers

Juan Garza, 45, and Esmeralda Villa-Robles, 40, both of Rogers

Christopher Allen Guillon, 30, and Elizabeth Chantal Chaney, 29, both of Bella Vista

Sean Matthew Myers, 42, Siloam Springs, and Rebecca Pearl Nicholson-Durfee, 39, Eucha, Okla.

James Brian Poe, 27, and Regan Olivia Johnston, 27, both of Cave Springs

Feb. 8

Timothy Thanh Do, 39, and Ashley May Garrett, 33, both of Bella Vista

Matthew Christian McDonald, 24, Rogers, and Abigail Lisette Martincic, 20, Bentonville

Anthony Favio Miranda, 29, and Sky Isaly Santiago, 23, both of Rogers

Zackery Logan Pfisterer, 29, and Caroline Scott Wright, 29, both of Athens, Ga.

Gary Steven Rusk, 71, Bentonville, and Cheryl Lynn Rusk, 61, Somerville, Tenn.

Feb. 9

Matthew Thomas Baxter, 35, and Lymaris Lee Hosage, 36, both of Springdale

Thomas Jack Boyle, 51, Bella Vista, and Sara Jean McGillivray, 50, Pleasant Hope, Mo.

Benjamin Antonio Cano, 68, and Karen Jean Stidham, 77, both of Bentonville

William Travis Carroll, 37, and LaTisha Nicole Stroud, 33, both of Gravette

Tyler James Fix, 28, and Ashley Renee Horton, 28, both of Girard, Kan.

William Kyle Hopmann, 33, and Bridget Joyce Hall, 35, both of Bentonville

Sergio Medina, 54, and Maria Elizabeth Hernandez, 50, both of Rogers

Anthony James O'Brien, 27, and Sandra Fay O'Brien, 28, both of Rogers

Charles Cameron Rose, 30, and Jenny May Chandler, 30, both of Centerton

Jordan Richard Shaw, 25, Gravette, and Victorya Morgan Knight, 25, Lowell

Tyler Davis Wallis, 34, and Alexandria Sidney Byford, 28, both of Prairie Grove

Dylan Walker Williams, 28, and Raegan Leigh Boriack, 26, both of Bentonville

Feb. 12

Jose Estarlyn Enamorado Banegas, 28, and Dunia Santiago Torres-Fuentes, 29, both of Springdale

Wyatt Oren Deshane Estep, 28, and Kirsten Noel Singleton, 18, both of Bentonville

Jose Concepcion Gonzalez Benhumea, 43, and Luisa Bernal Martinez, 43, both of Springdale

Danis Gleiz Laguna Paredes, 35, and Anabel Del Carmen Brancho Brancho, 29, both of Rogers

Julio Cesar Moreno-Toledo, 30, and Lilia Karina Zamora Godinez, 31, both of Rogers

Mario Reza Munoz, 30, Horn Lake, Miss., and Amberly Mabel Martinez, 27, El Paso, Texas

Feb. 13

Ray Alvarez, 22, and Melissa Azucena Hernandez, 21, both of Springdale

Westley Inloes Joseph, 33, and Chelsea Mae Vanornum, 35, both of Bentonville

Kevin Nathan Starr, 37, Springdale, and Nicki Lynna Troutner, 36, Centerton

Mark Szporka, 67, and Vicky Victoria Myers, 52, both of Springdale

Feb. 14

Oswaldo Anguiano, 23, Centerton, and Emma Kathleen Burton, 25, Bentonville

George Allan Demsky, 65, Berrien Springs, Mich., and Linda Jane Dale, 65, Decatur

Larry John Hansen, 75, and Cathy Arleeta Smith, 71, both of Broken Arrow, Okla.

Joshua Lee Hughes, 41, and Holly Margaret Mayhem, 39, both of Bentonville

Todd Andrew Jones, 55, and Christina M. Snyder, 42, both of Fayetteville

Rhys Harrison Ledbetter, 29, and Melisa Soto-Carnero, 26, both of Lowell

Sulaimaan Gulistan Malik, 31, Braintree, Mass., and Iris Adaline Lee, 26, Bentonville

Cody Jordan Martinez, 28, Watts, Okla., and Grace Elizabeth Taylor, 21, Siloam Springs

Tucker Harley Minor, 25, and McKenzie Marie Brown, 24, both of Prairie Grove

Michael Robert Ross, 35, and Deborah Ann Nanuk, 39, both of Springdale

Cody Kyle Scott, 31, and Claudia Jazmin Mota-Soto, 26, both of Siloam Springs

Sean David Tafoya, 54, and Jenae Lynn Robinson, 55, both of Bartlesville, Okla.

Albert Aaron Thomas, 56, Bella Vista, and Michelle Lea Hayes, 54, Pea Ridge

Jarred Eugene Wilson, 32, Pea Ridge, and Destiny Lynn White, 29, Garfield