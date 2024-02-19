Buckeyes earn win in Diebler’s debut

COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Ohio State stunned No. 2 Purdue on Sunday in its interim coach's debut, winning 73-69 a day after the NCAA Tournament selection committee picked the Boilermakers as the early favorite to be the No. 1 overall seed during March Madness.

Bruce Thornton scored 22 points and Jamison Battle added 19 points to help Ohio State (15-11, 5-10) pull off the upset in Jake Diebler's first game at the helm.

Chris Holtmann was fired Wednesday after several disappointing seasons. The beleaguered Buckeyes had lost nine of their last eleven games. Purdue (23-3, 12-3) had been favored by 8 1/2 points, according to FanDuel Sportsbook.

Ohio State fans stormed the court.

"What a resilient group," said Diebler, who was overcome with emotion when he greeted his family on the crowded court. "We have some great young men in there who came together these last few days in a way that I don't know if any of us fully anticipated that they could get to in a short amount of time."

Ohio State played with energy from the start, led 35-30 at the break and six minutes into the second half were up by 12.

With the Boilermakers closing down the stretch, it seemed like only a matter of time until Zach Edey took over the game, but it didn't happen.

Lance Jones hit a three-pointer for Purdue to tie the score at 65 with 1:39 left. But Battle hit a jumper and then, with 34 seconds left, hit a pair of free throws to bump the Ohio State lead to 69-65.

An easy dunk by Edey reduced the deficit to two with 16 seconds left. Running out time, the Boilermakers fouled Thornton, who went to the line and made both foul shots.

Edey finished with 22 points and 13 rebounds.

But the Boilermakers turned the ball over 14 times, leading to 22 Ohio State points.

"We just need to take care of the ball," Edey said. "We outrebounded them. We got more possessions that way, but we can't let them get on transition. We have to play on a half-court game. ... It's tough to win the game when a team scores 22 points in transition."

SOUTH FLORIDA 90,

NO. 24 FLORIDA ATLANTIC 86

TAMPA, Fla. -- Selton Miguel scored a career-high 25 points and Chris Youngblood added 23 as American Athletic Conference-leading South Florida won its 11th consecutive game.

USF (19-5, 12-1 AAC), under first-year Coach Amir Abdur-Rahim, nearly squandered a 25-point lead in front of a home record crowd of 10,659.

FAU (20-6, 10-3) got 23 points from Vladislav Goldin and 20 from Johnell Davis. The Owls, who advanced to the Final Four last season, dropped to third place in the American.

Miguel had 16 points and Youngblood picked up 15 as USF built a 46-31 halftime lead.

TOP 25 WOMEN

NO. 1 SOUTH CAROLINA 70,

GEORGIA 56

COLUMBIA, S.C. -- Kamilla Cardoso had 16 points and 16 rebounds as No. 1 South Carolina rallied past Georgia to win its record 43rd consecutive SEC regular-season game.

Not that it came easily. The Gamecocks (25-0, 12-0) trailed 37-28 when Javyn Nicholson hit the first basket of the third quarter as the sold-out crowd watched in disbelief.

But behind Cardoso, Te-Hina Paopao, Chloe Kitts and MiLaysia Fulwiley, South Carolina cranked it up to remain the country's only undefeated Division I team.

Cardoso scored three consecutive points and Kitts had six of her team's next eight points to draw within 40-39. Fulwiley, the dynamic freshman, took over after that. Her basket put South Carolina in front for good and she followed with two foul shots and a spinning drive through lane that resulted in an easy basket for Ashlyn Watkins.

Georgia kept things within single digits until the final period when back-to-back three-pointers by Oregon transfer Paopao widened things to 60-48.

The Bulldogs (11-14, 2-10) could not respond and lost their 18th in row to the Gamecocks.

NO. 6 N.C. STATE 86,

GEORGIA TECH 85, OT

RALEIGH, N.C. -- Aziaha James scored 30 points and the No. 6 North Carolina State held on in overtime to beat Georgia Tech.

N.C. State made its first five shots in overtime, but Kara Dunn nearly orchestrated a comeback from six points down for Georgia Tech.

Dunn, who hit a three-pointer to force the extra session, banked in a desperation heave from close to midcourt with the shot clock about to expire with 46.7 seconds to play in overtime to cut the gap to 86-85.

After a defensive stop, the Yellow Jackets had the last shot, but Tonie Morgan's baseline jumper was off the mark.

River Baldwin had 16 points and Madison Hayes had 15 points for N.C. State (23-3, 11-3).

Dunn finished with 31 points on 11-for-15 shooting. Morgan had 23 points, including a hot fourth-quarter stretch, and Kayla Blackshear had 16 points for Georgia Tech (15-12, 6-9), which was aiming for its first back-to-back victories since winning its first three games of January.

NO. 9 UCLA 74, OREGON 55

EUGENE, Ore. -- Lauren Betts had 17 points and nine rebounds to lead No. 9 UCLA to a win over Oregon.

Londynn Jones added 15 points for the Bruins while Charisma Osborne had 11 points, 12 rebounds and 6 assists. Kiki Rice had 10 points and nine rebounds for UCLA (20-5, 9-5), which bounced back from a last-second loss to No. 11 Oregon State on Friday.

Grace VanSlooten had 17 points and 10 rebounds to lead Oregon (11-16, 2-12), which lost its ninth consecutive game. Chance Gray added 15 points for the Ducks.

NO. 10 SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA 58,

NO. 11 OREGON STATE 50

CORVALLIS, Ore. -- JuJu Watkins scored 18 points, despite having an off-shooting night, to help No. 10 Southern Cal beat 11th-ranked Oregon State.

The 6-2 freshman guard, who is the second-leading scorer in Division 1 behind Iowa's Caitlin Clark, was just 6 of 32 of from the floor.

Despite Clark's shooting struggles, USC (20-4, 10-4) extended its winning streak to six games, while the Beavers' six-game winning streak came to an end.

McKenzie Forbes scored 13 points for USC, and Rayah Marshall added 11 points and 17 rebounds for the Trojans, who never trailed.

Oregon State (21-4, 10-4) played without leading scorer and rebounder Raegan Beers, who sustained a facial injury early in the second quarter of Friday's win over No. 9 UCLA.

NO. 12 VIRGINIA TECH 86,

NO. 18 LOUISVILLE 70

LOUISVILLE, Ky. -- Elizabeth Kitley scored 26 and grabbed 13 rebounds and Georgia Amoore added 23 points and handed out 10 assists as No. 12 Virginia Tech beat 18th-ranked Louisville.

Matilda Ekh contributed 12 points for Virginia Tech which finished shooting 65.4% (34 of 52), including 43.5% (10 of 23) from three-point range.

Kiki Jefferson scored 19 points for Louisville (21-6, 11-4).

Kitley scored nine of Virginia Tech's first 11 points to set the Hokies' (22-4, 13-2) offensive tone.

NO. 19 SYRACUSE 85,

VIRGINIA 79

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. -- On the day Baylor University retired Brittney Griner's number, Syracuse's Dyaisha Fair moved a step closer to passing her on the all-time scoring list with 33 points and the 19th-ranked Orange held off Virginia.

The 5-5 Fair now has 3,257 career points; 26 behind the 6-9 Griner (3,283) who is fifth on the all-time scoring list.

Syracuse led 66-51 after three quarters before the Cavaliers began a methodical climb back in it to get within 77-73 on Camryn Taylor's layup with 1:32 left. But Fair countered with a jump shot 28 seconds later and she and Georgia Woolley combined to make six free throws to seal it.

Fair finished 13-for-23 shooting including 5 for 10 from three-point range. Woolley scored 26 points and Alaina Rice 10 for Syracuse (22-4, 12-3).

Taylor led Virginia with 20 points.

NO. 21 BAYLOR 61,

TEXAS TECH 32

WACO, Texas -- Sarah Andrews scored 11 points, Darianna Littlepage-Buggs scored 10 and Baylor held Texas Tech to a season low in scoring, beating the Lady Raiders that saw Baylor retire the uniform of former player Brittney Griner.

In an electric atmosphere for the home team the Lady Raiders were overwhelmed from the start. Baylor (19-6, 8-6) held Texas Tech to a four-point first quarter, a nine-point second and five in the third for a 45-18 lead at the end of three.