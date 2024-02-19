Coach in uncharted territory below .500

FAYETTEVILLE -- For the first time in Eric Musselman's nine seasons as a college basketball head coach, his team is under .500.

Musselman's University of Arkansas Razorbacks fell to 12-13 overall with their 71-67 loss at Mississippi State on Saturday.

It was Musselman's 306th game as a coach between Nevada and Arkansas, where he's in his fifth season.





Musselman's overall record is 217-89, including 107-55 with the Razorbacks.

None of Musselman's teams had been close to being under .500 this late in the season previously.

Through 25 games in the other eight seasons, Musselman's worst record was 16-9 -- in his first season at Nevada in 2015-16 and his first season at Arkansas in 2019-2020.

Arkansas, 3-9 in SEC play, has suffered seven conference losses by 10 or more points, including five by more than 20.

But the Razorbacks had a chance to win at Mississippi State despite their roster being depleted by injuries.

The Bulldogs (17-8, 6-6) didn't take the lead for good at 68-67 until 58 seconds were left when freshman guard Jason Hubbard -- who scored 19 points -- hit a three-point basket.

Arkansas sophomore forward Trevon Brazile missed his sixth consecutive game because of knee soreness and senior forward Jalen Graham didn't play because of a shoulder injury.

The Razorbacks lost sophomore guard Keyon Menifield during the game. He didn't play in the second half because of a groin injury after playing 4 minutes in the first half.

Arkansas junior guard Tramon Mark fouled out with 3:34 left and senior guard Khalif Battle fouled out with 2 minutes left. The score was tied when Mark and Battle fouled out.

With the game on the line, the Razorbacks were without their five leading scorers on the season in Mark (17.3 points per game), Battle (10.4), Brazile (8.9), Menifield (7.9) and Graham (7.4).

"I know our fans, I know our locker room, I know our coaching staff, nobody ever wants to lose a basketball game," Musselman said during the Razorback Sports Network postgame radio show. "But if anybody faults the effort [Saturday], they do not know basketball.

"Guys were playing really, really hard. Guys were playing completely out of position."

Arkansas started its 15th different combination with a four-guard lineup of Mark, Battle and seniors Davonte "Devo" Davis and El Ellis along with 6-8 senior Chandler Lawson.

Makhi Mitchell, a 6-10 senior, had a strong game off the bench for the Razorbacks with a career-high 21 points, 9 rebounds, 2 blocked shots and 2 assists in 23 minutes before fouling out with 1.7 seconds left.

"I thought Makhi was outstanding," Musselman said. "We needed his physicality. I thought he did a great job in pick-and-rolls. It was a really good game for him to step up.

"We knew that Tolu Smith is an incredibly offensive-talented player. We wanted to make him defend a little bit, and I thought Makhi did that by aggressively going to the basket."

The Razorbacks succeeded in getting Smith, Mississippi State's 6-11 senior, in foul trouble.

Smith, who averages 16.8 points, had four fouls in 22 minutes and scored 8 points on 2-of-6 shooting.





Lawson had 6 rebounds, 2 points, 2 assists, 1 steal and 1 blocked shot in 20 minutes.

"Chandler did an incredible job defensively along with Makhi," Musselman said.

Battle scored 18 points, his most in an SEC game, to help offset Mark being held to 6 points -- his fewest in an SEC game.

"I thought Battle was really, really good offensively," Musselman said. "I thought T-Mark helped us in the stretches he wasn't in foul trouble."

Ellis had 8 points and 4 assists with 1 turnover in 35 minutes. The Razorbacks outscored the Bulldogs by two points with Ellis in the game.

"I thought El played his best floor game," Musselman said.

Davis had 8 points, but didn't have a rebound or assist in 25 minutes.

Jeremiah Davenport, a 6-6 senior playing out of position at power forward, had 5 rebounds and 4 points in 26 minutes. He had 3 of Arkansas' 8 offensive rebounds.

"Davenport was really, really good," Musselman said on the radio. "We needed those offensive rebounds that J.D. created."

Baye Fall, a 6-11 freshman who has played 45 minutes in nine games this season, played 3 minutes at Mississippi State and had an impact defensively.

"I thought Baye did a good job in very, very limited minutes," Musselman said on the radio. "Baye altered three shots, had one block."

While Arkansas was playing its second game in four days after losing at home to No. 8 Tennessee 92-63 on Wednesday night, Mississippi State had a mid-week bye.

"Even though we didn't play our best, Arkansas had something to do with that," Bulldogs Coach Chris Jans said. "They've got really good players. They don't have their glossy record that they want or expect, but their staff has obviously done a tremendous job.

"They're a proud program. They came in here and battled us for 40 minutes. They were trying to win the game just like we were."

Musselman said he was "super proud" of the Razorbacks' effort, especially after they were outscored 46-23 in the second half against Tennessee.

"I thought we played really good against Tennessee in the first half," Musselman said of Arkansas trailing 46-40 at halftime. "We played very poorly in the second half against Tennessee.

"But [Saturday] I thought today we played 40 minutes."

Arkansas came into the game at No. 132 in the NCAA Evaluation Tool (NET) ranking, so a home loss to the Razorbacks would have been damaging to Mississippi State's NCAA Tournament hopes.

"I can't sit here and lie to you and tell you that I wasn't aware of that," Jans said when asked about Arkansas' NET ranking. "We could't afford to lose this one."

Mississippi State, which was No. 34 in the NET rankings, dropped to No. 37 after beating the Razorbacks.

Arkansas, now No. 135, plays another team trying to boost its NCAA Tournament resume when it takes on Texas A&M (15-10, 6-6) at 6 p.m. Central on Tuesday at Reed Arena in College Station, Texas.

The Aggies, who lost at Alabama 100-75 on Saturday, are No. 46 in the NET rankings. They lost at Arkansas 78-77 on Jan. 16.

Musselman was asked after the Mississippi State game if Graham and Menifield could be ready to play at Texas A&M.

"I haven't checked on that," Musselman said. "I'm a competitor. Every fiber in my body right now is thinking about this game.

"So I don't mean to be rude, but I really have not checked with the trainer. And I'll get right back on the plane and dive into this game and dive into A&M.

"I probably won't ask the trainer until Monday."