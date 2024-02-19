Culture meets health care

Marshallese women more proactive in family planning

by Campbell Roper

Michelle Pedro looks at diapers Friday inside a food and supply pantry at the Center for Nonprofits in Springdale. Pedro, policy director and communication specialist at Arkansas Coalition of Marshallese, said that conversations among Marshallese women about conception, reproduction and reproductive physiology are had in circles that are both of the same sex and age group. “You don't even talk about it with your mom,” she said. Visit nwaonline.com/photos for today's photo gallery. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Charlie Kaijo)


FAYETTEVILLE -- Marshall Island natives are becoming more proactive with their reproductive health as health care providers in the state are making efforts to be culturally sensitive and address misconceptions in the community.

"Reproductive