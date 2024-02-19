Employers-students event set

Event set for employers, high school students

Be Pro Be Proud, an event aimed to connect employers with prospective high school graduates, will be held from 9-11:45 a.m. March 12 at the Pine Bluff Convention Center for its 2024 Draft Day Series event with Expo/Interviews.

Participating schools include Warren High School, Pine Bluff High School, White Hall High School, Dermott High School, Sheridan High School, Watson Chapel High School, Lakeside High School, and Woodlawn High School, according to a news release.

In its third year, the Draft Day event is designed to strategically connect employers with qualified, graduating students who have been matched based on interest and needs. Employers can still register to participate in the 2024 Draft Day series.

Draft Day is sponsored by the Arkansas Department of Commerce and the Arkansas Office of Skills Development and supported statewide by the Arkansas Departments of Education and Higher Education, as well as the Arkansas Chapter of Future Farmers of America Association. The presenting sponsor of Draft Day in Pine Bluff is Central Moloney.

"The Draft Day experience is like no other ... bringing high-quality employers together with high-interest students, and it's all conveniently located in one place close to where students and employers live and work," said Andrew Parker, executive director of Be Pro Be Proud.

"We have tremendous private and public support in place and are prepared to double the participation of last year's efforts that engaged hundreds of employers and students across the state," Parker said.

The goal is to match 200 interviewing high school seniors with 30 employers for 600 interviews during all eight of the community stops, including Pine Bluff.

Employers can register to participate in the 2024 Draft Day series at https://www.beprobeproudar.org/draft-day-2024.

Locals graduate at UA Little Rock

The University of Arkansas at Little Rock awarded more than 570 degrees during the fall 2023 semester. Several were local, according to a news release.

Fabian Arreola of Pine Bluff graduated with a Bachelor of Arts degree in psychology, a Bachelor of Arts degree in world language, and a Certificate of Proficiency in workplace Spanish.

Kelly Arreola of Pine Bluff graduated with a Bachelor of Science degree in health education/promotion and a Certificate of Proficiency in workplace Spanish.

Kyra Kelly of Pine Bluff graduated with a Bachelor of Arts degree in psychology, a Bachelor of Arts degree in criminal justice, and an Associate of Science degree in law enforcement.

Tanvir Ahmad of White Hall graduated with a Master of Science degree in information science.

Vineshia Barnes of White Hall graduated with a Bachelor of Arts degree in English.

Timothy Howell of White Hall graduated with a Bachelor of Science degree in engineering technology-mechanical.

Manpreet Kaur of White Hall graduated with an Associate of Applied Science degree in nursing.

UA Little Rock graduates were honored during a Dec. 16 commencement ceremony at the Jack Stephens Center.

ASU names locals to honors' lists

Students on the Chancellor's and Dean's Lists for fall 2023 at Arkansas State University have been announced, including locals.

The Chancellor's List (designated as CL) includes students who earned a grade point average of 4.0. The Dean's List (designated as DL) includes students with a GPA of 3.6 to 3.99, according to a news release. The complete list is available at https://www.astate.edu/news/fall-2023-chancellor-s-and-dean-s-list-students-are-announced.

Local honorees listed by hometowns include:

Pine Bluff: Jaliyah Brown, CL

Pine Bluff: Tyqueisha Riley, CL

Pine Bluff: Jayla Avery, DL

Pine Bluff: Erin Jones, DL

Pine Bluff: Destiney Qualls, DL

Pine Bluff: Mary Render, DL

White Hall: Autumn Davis, CL

White Hall: Marlee Davis, CL

White Hall: Savannah Francis, CL

White Hall: Kamryn McEntire, CL

White Hall: Connor Williams, CL

White Hall: Emma Doggett, DL

White Hall: Tracie Dykes, DL

White Hall: Madelyn Evans, DL

White Hall: Gage Massey, DL

Pine Bluff: Kendall Sanchez, DL

Redfield: Emily Lawrence, CL

Almyra: Sammi Bradley, DL

Casscoe: Megan Bouscher, DL

DeWitt: Olivia Deviney, CL

DeWitt: Destiny Johnson, DL

Stuttgart: Madleen Qaadan, CL

Stuttgart: Mary Straus, CL

Stuttgart: Emily Ayres, DL

Stuttgart: Chelsey Putt, DL

Stuttgart: Tori Tefteller, DL

Warren: Abby Reynolds, CL

Warren: Kristy Tullos, DL

Dermott: Kimberly Patterson, CL

Lake Village: Anna Fabick, CL

Lake Village: Shamiya Moye, DL

Rison: Kyndle Chastain, CL

Rison: Ashley McKnight, CL

Rison: Summer Sowrheaver, CL

Rison: Maddison Stover, CL

Rison: Rosemary Sinclair, DL

Fordyce: Damon Rice, CL

Fordyce: Kaylee Humphries, DL

Fordyce: Victoria Mantz, DL

Sparkman: Madilyn Brown, DL

Sparkman: Chris Ollison, DL

Dumas: Jeffrey Branson, DL

McGehee: Dakota Deweese, DL

McGehee: Armari Jackson, DL

McGehee: Madysen Jackson, DL

McGehee: Jamyra Nelson, DL

Monticello: John Efird, CL

Monticello: M Pinkus, CL

Monticello: Malaya Reynado, CL

Monticello: Dana Burgess, DL

Monticello: Autumn Grace Shrum, DL

Monticello: Heather Shrum, DL

Grapevine: Madison Taylor, CL

Grapevine: Taylor Parrish, DL

Hensley: Peyton Capps, CL

Jefferson: Julia Pye, CL

Poyen: Gracen Murphy, DL

Prattsville: Alaina Allen, CL

Prattsville: Rocco Hicks, CL

Prattsville: Jameson Archer, DL

Prattsville: Annie Hicks, DL

Sheridan: Eli Casey, CL

Sheridan: Lawson Collins, CL

Sheridan: Brady Ingram, CL

Sheridan: Lauren Irons, CL

Sheridan: Ayden Mullins, CL

Sheridan: Austin Webb, CL

Sheridan: Landon Berry, DL

Sheridan: Brittany Graves, DL

Sheridan: Ethan Odom, DL

Sheridan: Jacob Oliver, DL

Sheridan: Addison Savage, DL

Grady: Christyne Mays, CL

Star City: Josie Floyd, CL

Star City: Samuel Lane, CL

Star City: Reid Dutton, DL

Star City: Eli Edmonds, DL

Star City: Katie Henley, DL

Star City: Sarah Lane, DL

Star City: Emma Moore, DL.