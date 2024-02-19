Fayetteville police name victim in fight, shooting near lake

FAYETTEVILLE -- Fayetteville police have identified the person killed in a fight and shooting incident that also left multiple others injured Thursday night.

In a news release Monday afternoon, police said Christian Alexander Rodriguez-Barroso, 18, of Springdale was killed in the shooting.

Fayetteville police received a call from Springdale police about 11:15 p.m. reporting shots being fired in the area of Powell Street in Springdale and Lakeview Drive in Fayetteville, according to Sgt. Stephen Mauk, public information officer for Fayetteville police.

When police arrived at 599 E. Lakeview Drive, they found Rodriguez-Barroso's body.

The address is the Lake Fayetteville Environmental Studies Center, according to police.

Mauk said four people were taken to hospitals, three to a hospital in Fayetteville and one to a hospital in Springdale, with what appear to be non-life-threatening injuries.

All of the victims were between 18 and 20 years old and lived in Springdale, he said.

The episode is believed to have taken place in the gravel parking lot of the environmental studies center, which was closed at that hour, Mauk said.

The investigation is ongoing at this time, according to Mauk.