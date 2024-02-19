Input sought on assessment of Arkansas River dredging project

Corps wants comments on plan to increase river’s depth

Today at 1:00 a.m.

by Josh Snyder

The Motor Vessel Mississippi towboat travels down the Arkansas River during a low-water inspection of the McClellan-Kerr Arkansas River Navigation System with members of the Mississippi River Commission in this August 2010 file photo. (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette file photo)

A 98-page draft assessment and supporting documents for a yearslong project to deepen portions of the Arkansas River was released last month, and the engineers behind the effort say they need the public to weigh in on it.

