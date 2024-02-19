Input sought on assessment of Arkansas River dredging project

A 98-page draft assessment and supporting documents for a yearslong project to deepen portions of the Arkansas River was released last month, and the engineers behind the effort say they need the public to weigh in on it.
Corps wants comments on plan to increase river’s depth
Today at 1:00 a.m.
