I believe that a fairly common desire is to be remembered as a person of principle rather than self-interest. To do the right thing is an oft-stated mantra. Doing the right thing can also be a challenge. This is especially true if the acting person is subject to negative consequences from the action. Often most negative outcomes are short-lived. Over time people will come to appreciate one's sacrifices that result in a desirable benefit. Liz Cheney is an example.

I wonder how people's memories of the four current Arkansas representatives and two senators will reflect on their legacies. Will it be taking a stand to do what is right: supporting Ukraine's struggle to remain free and democratic, aiding Israel as well as innocent Palestinians, being a solid partner in NATO, standing by Taiwan, and doing a better job of managing immigration? Or will it be a craven caving-in to Donald Trump's demands, clearly based on his self-interests and perhaps their own rather than the good of the country and world order?

History will be the judge.

ROD NEAL

Little Rock

Disrespects military

Congratulations! After years of Donald Trump's dissing servicemen and women, you finally called him out. I have wondered how any person in the military or, for that matter, any newspaper editor could respect a man who calls our "wounded warriors" losers, or could respect a man who was the president of the United States (and wants to be again) calling POWs cowards.

How can a country like ours that puts so much pride and value on service to our country condone this kind of behavior? We are the people who tell every serviceman and woman we meet, "thank you for your service." And yet we look the other way when our former president says such disgusting things about them.

The defining moment for me was when Donald Trump took a purple heart from an elderly serviceman and said he always wanted one. Any other person would have said, "It is an honor that you want me to have this, but you are the one who fought and earned this medal, so please keep it and know that I honor your service."

It is time we stopped trying to cover up what Donald Trump says and does. Isn't it time we say, "Look the emperor isn't wearing any clothes"? What does this man value that we as a country value? The answer is nothing.

GAIL SHIELDS

Mount Ida

Praise for proposal

Astonished! Seldom do I agree with editorials in this paper. Ads indicate how much better the paper is on the national scene than many, if not most, large-city newspapers, and I happily agree. Its editorial page is not to my liking; it is too conservative. Last Sunday, however, I found hope on the editorial page when I read the headline "For Nikki Haley/In the Republican primary." I applaud the editors' proposal to help save our democracy by not supporting Nikki Haley's primary opponent.

MICHAEL MATTHEWS

Little Rock

Democracy imperiled

Sen. Lindsey Graham was questioning the social media companies and said that they have the power to destroy democracy. After the Jan. 6 riots at the Capitol, Graham said he was through with Donald Trump. Shortly afterward, he made up with Trump, who I believe is trying to destroy democracy.

Conspiracy theorists are doing well in their make-believe world that Donald Trump started. We'll be lucky to be 250 years old in 2026 as a democracy if Trump gets in office again. He knows not how to govern, and couldn't care less as long as he gets to be a dictator.

STEVE WHEELER

North Little Rock

Both parties failing

History about war requires periodic reviews. During the 1950s Korean conflict, 16 nations around the world provided troops to assist America's effort to stop communism. During the Vietnam war six nations provided troops in their effort to stop communism. In the current situation in Ukraine, our country has provided material support to aid that country from takeover by Russia.

The imbroglio in our Congress over funding this effort struggles. Then the MAGA Monster says we wouldn't help any country that didn't pay NATO commitments and to hell with them. Wait, our own senator, Tom Cotton, votes against funding Ukraine because it didn't address our border security.

Here's a simple question: If the U.S. supports the theory of no money, no support, what do we do in another war if we are losing and no other country provides their support? I suspect they would tell us to go to hell and we could lose.

It appears boot-licking going on before the election by some is an attempt to secure a lofty position if a Republican administration returns. I'm 86 and voted in the first Kennedy election to the present. The dilemma of two unsuitable candidates in 2024 being the only choice is abysmal. Both parties are failing in their efforts to present Americans with a suitable choice. Take heed and lead.

ROBERT SPENCER

North Little Rock

14th Amendment now

The U.S. Constitution's 14th Amendment bars anyone who has sworn to uphold the Constitution and has engaged in insurrection from holding public office. Colorado, citing this amendment and the Jan. 6 Committee evidence, removed the ex-president from their primary ballot. The case was brought to the Supreme Court, where one of the arguments of Donald Trump's lawyers was that this section of the Constitution did not apply to the president of the United States since this office wasn't specifically mentioned.

Seriously? The framers of our Constitution would exclude the office of the president from accountability for engaging in insurrection? Apparently the Supreme Court, supported by three Trump-appointed justices and one whose wife attended the pre-insurrection rally, are happy to focus on technical issues like this rather than discuss what actually happened on Jan. 6, 2021.

Another one of the institutions of our great democracy appears to be abdicating its responsibility to stop a presidential candidate who seems intent on toppling that democracy for his own power and gain.

KATHLEEN BEATTIE

Little Rock