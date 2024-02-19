Man faces charges after vehicle search

A Little Rock man was arrested Saturday on firearm and drug charges, according to a North Little Rock Police report.

Antwoine T. Carter, 42, was arrested at 3800 Camp Robinson Road at 2:48 a.m. after the arresting officers conducted a probable-cause search of Carter's vehicle and smelled the odor of marijuana.

The search located four grams of marijuana as well as a Taurus TCP handgun concealed inside a beanie in the vehicle's glove box.

A live .380 ACP cartridge was also found in the driver side floorboard.

Carter has previous felony convictions for aggravated robbery in 2000 and theft by receiving in 2004.