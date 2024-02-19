Names and Faces

Former U.S. Rep. George Santos filed a lawsuit against late-night host Jimmy Kimmel on Saturday, alleging that Kimmel tricked him into making videos on the Cameo app that poked fun at the New York Republican. A Disney representative listed as a media contact for the Jimmy Kimmel Live! show didn't immediately respond to an email from The Associated Press seeking comment. Santos is suing Kimmel, along with ABC and Walt Disney Co., over alleged copyright infringement, fraudulent inducement, breach of contract and unjust treatment. Santos had been granting requests from people and businesses seeking personal video messages through Cameo, unknowingly answering 14 requests done by Kimmel with phony names and narratives. The suit says the videos were played on a segment, "Will Santos Say It?," starting in December, among which one clip had Santos congratulating the potential winner of a beef-eating contest. Santos is seeking statutory damages totaling $750,000 for the five videos he made that were played on Kimmel's show and the varying social media platforms that the comedian uses.

Paramore and Allison Russell, both Tennesseemusical acts, were drawn into the spotlight after a House bill that was to honor them for their Grammy wins drew controversy. Democratic state Rep. Justin Jones had originally introduced the bill but Rep. Jeremy Faison, a Republican, objected to Russell's mention and removed her resolution. Russell, who is Black, had been speaking out against actions by Tennessee Republicans over recent years, including the expelling of the Tennessee Three as well as legislation going against LGBTQ+ rights. Paramore, whose members are white, said that Faison's objection was "blatant racism." The band rejected "any acknowledgement or honor" from the Tennessee House until Russell was given the same honor. In a statement to the Washington Post, Paramore singer Hayley Williams said that Russell was an "incredibly talented musician and songwriter" whose music is deeply rooted in folk and Americana but still spans genres. Russell had won the Grammy for best American roots performance while Paramore won Grammys for best rock album and best alternative music performance earlier this month.