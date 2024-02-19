Other Days

100 years ago

Feb. 19, 1924

A resolution asking Governor Trapp to use force to stop a parade of the Ku Klux Klan here Friday night was introduced in the state Senate today by Tom Anglin, president pro tem. The resolution suggested that the executive advise the Klan not to parade, and if the advice was not followed, to employ force. The Klan has announced it will hold the largest gathering ever seen in the state and that the parade will be in full regalia. A law enacted by the legislature late last year and signed last month by Governor Troop bars masked assemblies, but it is not effective until June 1. Klan announcements have placed the number of persons expected to attend the state-wide gathering as high as 50,000. Special trains are to bring Klansmen from several cities, and delegations are expected from Texas, Arkansas and Kansas.

50 years ago

Feb. 19, 1974

STUTTGART -- Sen. J. William Fulbright, D-Ark., was asked Monday if reports that Governor Bumpers was running political interference for him were true. "It's a happy theory and I hope you're right," Fulbright said at a luncheon connected with dedication ceremonies observing Arkansas County as an American Revolution Bicentennial community. "It's the first time I've heard it," Fulbright said of a news article quoting state Rep. Preston Bynum, R-Silom Springs. There was no meeting as Bynum described nor any agreement between him and Mr. Bumpers, the senator said. Fulbright was given an early spot on the Bicentennial program so he could fly to Washington to vote on the energy bill today.

25 years ago

Feb. 19, 1999

The third time was a charm for a bill that would let Arkansans with concealed weapon permits carry handguns into more places. House Bill 1262 by Rep. Stephen Simon, D-Conway, had been before the House Judiciary Committee on two other occasions. Simon has made several changes in the bill to make it more palatable to the committee members. The committee approved it Thursday 14-3, sending it to the House for action. The bill would amend the state's 1995 concealed weapons permit law by expanding the types of places in which concealed weapons could be carried legally. Under the bill, a person with a permit could carry a gun into public parks; athletic events at which no alcohol is served; and restaurants that serve alcohol, provided that at least 60% of the restaurant's business is derived from food sales. Concealed weapons in those types of places now are prohibited.

10 years ago

Feb. 19, 2014

A former Arkansas State Police trooper faces a felony charge after authorities said he took prescription medication from the Sharp County sheriff's office. Special Prosecuting Attorney John McQuary filed a charge of breaking or entering against Seth Higginbottom, 38, of Cave City. Higginbottom, who McQuary said has entered a rehabilitation program, will be arraigned March 12 in Sharp County Circuit Court. McQuary, a prosecutor from Conway, was appointed to the case after Prosecuting Attorney Henry Boyce of Newport recused himself, saying he wanted to avoid any appearance of impropriety or ethical conflict. McQuary said he could not comment about the case because it is ongoing. "This case has gained a lot of attention, and I want to be sure it's handled professionally," he said. Gray Dellinger, a Melbourne attorney who is representing Higginbottom, was in court Tuesday and did not return a telephone message.