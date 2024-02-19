Trial in wounding of officer during high-speed chase set

De QUEEN -- The trial for a man accused of shooting and wounding a police officer during a July pursuit is scheduled for April, according to documents.

Kenneth Lee Smith, 37, of De Queen, is charged with attempted capital murder, four counts of attempted murder, first-degree battery and aggravated residential burglary.

The pretrial hearing is April 11. The trial is scheduled to start April 24 in Sevier County Circuit Court.

Smith is represented by attorney Eric Marks. A previous trial date of December 2023 was continued due to a conflict with Marks' schedule, according to court records.

Smith remains in the Sevier County jail in lieu of a $1 million cash-only bond.

On Jan. 12, Smith and Marks requested a bond reduction hearing and described the current bond as "excessive."

According to the motion, Smith is not a flight risk and poses no threat to the community. However, a bond reduction hearing scheduled for Jan. 25 was continued with no other date set, according to court records.

The shooting happened on July 8, 2023, after officers with the Sevier County sheriff's office were dispatched to 113 Sweet Home Lane to a domestic disturbance in which a shooting was reported.

Upon arrival, the responding officer was met with gunfire. His patrol unit was hit with multiple rounds.

As additional officers arrived on scene, Smith allegedly fled on a motorcycle.

Sheriff's deputies and De Queen Police Department officers pursued Smith, who allegedly fled at a high speed. During the pursuit, Smith allegedly fired multiple rounds at law enforcement while he was traveling south on state Highway 41 into Little River County.

Officers disabled Smith's motorcycle after he reached speeds of more than 90 mph and was traveling south in the northbound lane of traffic, a news release from the sheriff's office stated.

During the pursuit, Smith allegedly fired shots that struck patrol units driven by a sheriff's deputy and De Queen police Lt. Chad Bradshaw. Bradshaw was struck in the shoulder.

Arkansas State Police, the 9th West Judicial District Drug Task Force, the Little River County sheriff's office, Arkansas Highway Police and the Arkansas Department of Corrections apprehended Smith after a manhunt that lasted several hours.