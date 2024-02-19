UA gymnasts face ’Bama once again

FAYETTEVILLE -- The University of Arkansas gymnasts get their second shot at Alabama in their second meet in three days today in Denton, Texas.

The No. 16 Razorbacks (3-4-1) will take on No. 9 Alabama, No. 17 Arizona and the host Texas Women's University at 2 p.m. today in a quad meet at Kitty Magee Arena.

Arkansas has faced a long run of top-10 opponents for the last month, including a tie at the Crimson Tide on Jan. 19 when the Razorbacks scored a school-record 197.525.

Arkansas is coming off a 196.8 on Saturday at the Metroplex Challenge, where the Razorbacks fell to No. 1 Oklahoma (198.3) and No. 2 California (197.4) while defeating No. 29 Washington (196.45). The Razorbacks had to count a major deduction or fall for the third consecutive meet and on the balance beam for the second competition in a row.

Otherwise, the Razorbacks put together a solid meet at the Fort Worth Convention Center with scores of 49.3 or better on all the other events. Their performance was highlighted by a 49.45 on the floor exercise, where Frankie Price posted a 9.95, Rogers product Lauren Williams scored 9.925 and the trio of Maddie Jones, Leah Smith and Kalyxta Gamiao all had 9.825 or better.

Arkansas has the top score at the quad meet on the floor exercise with an average of 49.45, while Alabama has the top scoring average on the other three events.

The Razorbacks' other 9.9s or better came from Williams on the vault (9.925), and Jones (9.9) and Reese Drotar (9.9) on the uneven bars.

The meet today against Alabama will not count as a conference competition for the Razorbacks, who have a 2-2-1 record within the SEC. Arkansas will resume conference competition with a home meet on Friday against No. 5 Kentucky.

The Crimson Tide (5-2-1) have lost back-to-back competitions against Kentucky and Auburn after knocking off Florida on the road with a 197.575.

The Razorbacks are 5-48-2 all-time against Alabama, but they have a winning record against Arizona (9-2) and Texas Women's University (5-0), which competes in the Midwest Independent Conference.

Arkansas Coach Jordyn Wieber said last week the twin-meet weekend was set up to prepare for the postseason.

"What a great opportunity for us to mentally and physically prepare for [NCAA regionals]," Wieber said. "That was intentionally scheduled so we can learn a lot about who's able to go back to back on a weekend with a day off in between and we've got a really good game plan. ... I think our team is ready to attack this next challenge that we have on the road."