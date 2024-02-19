UCA softball picks up win, then gets run-ruled 4 times

After a winning start, the University of Central Arkansas softball team was run-ruled in each of its final five games at the Cowgirl Challenge this past weekend in Lake Charles, La.

UCA (2-8) opened its season with a 1-4 record at the NFCA Leadoff Class and looked to improve upon that in the second weekend.

It started with a 5-4 win over Lamar that saw season-highs in runs (5), hits (12) at-bats (30) and the lone home run for UCA, a solo shot by Morgan Nelson.

But after that, the Bears fell four times in a row by run-rule, twice to defending champion Oklahoma and once each to Lamar and McNeese State.

Here are a few takeaways from the Bears' second week of action:

Back in the fold

UCA's lineups didn't look all that dissimilar to the five they rolled out in the opening weekend. But one addition, sophomore Gracie St. Hilaire, became a mainstay in the Bears' outfield.

The Moore, Okla., native started two games in left field and three in right field after featuring just once in the opening weekend. In the win against Lamar, St. Hilaire picked up her first-career hit, a double to left-center field, scoring two runners.

St. Hilaire hit fifth or higher in all five games, suggesting UCA Coach Jenny Parsons sees the sophomore as a promising young bat.

St. Hilaire spent all of freshman season dealing with injuries, most notably a concussion. Finally healthy, she looks to be among the many players vying for a starting spot alongside Tremere Harris.

Old friends

Kylie Griffin, Harris and Nelson, UCA's three returning starters, did most of the heavy-lifting this time around. The trio combined for 13 of the Bears' 22 hits.

Griffin continued a hot start to her junior season with five hits, including two multi-hit games, and two runs. She led off all five games, a spot Harris occupied last season.

Harris rebounded from a one-hit weekend in Florida with five hits this time around. She had the Bears' only two hits in 10 innings against Oklahoma.

Nelson connected with her first home run this season, giving her 25 career home runs. She added two more hits and two RBI to her season tally.

Fresh faces

Two pitchers made their collegiate debuts this past weekend for UCA. Freshmen Paityn Engemann and Zoe Hardy saw their first action, with Engemann earning her first career start.

The Troy, Kan., native got the start in the second meeting with Lamar. Engemann (0-1) lasted 1 2/3 innings, allowing 4 runs on 5 hits, 1 walk and a hit batter. She also pitched one inning of relief against Oklahoma on Friday, holding the defending champs to two runs in one inning.

Hardy, a native of Walla Walla, Wash., made her debut Saturday in relief of Engemann against Lamar. She allowed 3 runs, 2 earned in 2/3 of an innings.

Oklahoma State transfer Bailie Runner (2-3) continued to be Parsons' go-to starter, facing all three teams once. In the win over Lamar, she allowed four runs in a complete game win.