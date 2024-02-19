Washington County marriage licenses

The following marriage license applications were recorded Feb. 1- 14 in the Washington County Clerk's Office.

Feb. 1

Hannes Patrik Allan Aalto, 35, Prairie Grove, and Alejandra Delfina Ruiz, 37, Bentonville

Jenna Ashley Carter, 22, and Madison Elizabeth Gladwell, 25, both of Fayetteville

Dawson Lee Gardner, 19, and Chloe Nicole Robinson, 20, both of Fayetteville

Robert Bruce Heyliger, 35, and Ashley Morgan Shipp, 27, both of Fayetteville

Ernesto Ruiz, 33, and Virginia Sue Anne Hickman, 32, both of Fayetteville

Jamie Shad Surber, 35, and Kourtney Jo Martin, 30, both of Farmington

Matthew Russell Weisenfels, 35, and Heather Ann Costello, 37, both of Rogers

Feb. 2

Gabriel Isaiah Barrientez, 20, and Abygayle Lea Bennett, 21, both of Fayetteville

Romsa Carland, 39, and Ines Janar, 43, both of Springdale

Clifton Dale Eggert, 46, and Jeanette Gale Bashlor, 43, both of Springdale

David Parks Garrett, 54, and Julie Ann Cerroni, 53, both of Fayetteville

Joshua Keith Hicks, 43, and Eren Michelle Geering, 38, both of Fayetteville

Martin James Palmer, 49, and Angela Renee Legette, 50, both of Gardner, Kan.

Dustin Bryan Rios Sejas, 25, and Miranda Kaitlyn Cherie Nayokpuk, 29, both of Fayetteville

Luis Manuel Tellado Morales, 30, and Marilu Pietri Vargas, 26, both of Springdale

Feb. 5

Marcelo David Arauz Matey, 32, and Adiani Eva Velez Felicier, 22, both of Fayetteville

Carlos Ivan Chavez Jr., 25, and Abigail Jane Marie White, 25, both of Fayetteville

Leony Hinga, 36, and Neilta Marques, 29, both of Springdale

Fuwei Li, 29, and Fan Gao, 25, both of Fayetteville

Andy Makroro, 35, and Lia Robert, 36, both of Springdale

Derk Wade McReynolds, 44, and Marti Gene Johnson, 27, both of Prairie Grove

Doyle Edward Owen Jr., 67, and Kimberley Joye Hadrava, 54, both of Tulsa, Okla.

Jonathan Lee Sparlin, 28, and Megan Leann Sparks, 26, both of Fayetteville

Feb. 6

Zachary Scott Estep, 37, and Hannah Lacey Estep, 37, both of Springdale

Jose Igancio Gutierrez Gutierrez, 31, and Silvia Beatriz Galdamez Mira, 34, both of Springdale

James Richard Jaques, 49, and Charlene Mae Jaques, 54, both of Farmington

Hector Mauricio Urrutia Navas, 39, and Lorena Campuzano, 30, both of Springdale

Feb. 7

Tavian Braxon Sank Bonds, 23, and Kaylan Rae Lackie, 21, both of Fayetteville

Lang Jibi Eoji, 46, and Omega Armon Balos, 40, both of Springdale

Feb. 8

Jonathan Paul Chandler, 36, and April Joy Roflow, 37, both of Fayetteville

Osman Demirbilek, 24, and Myra Barbastro Earley, 28, both of Mountainburg

Ethan James Favorite, 25, and Savanah Gay Ruff, 26, both of Fayetteville

Jeffery Scott Fuller, 52, Bentonville, and Taisa Ornelas Palmeira, 44, Farmington

Cory Wayne Gonzalis, 32, and Tabatha Alicia-Noel Turnbo, 35, both of Huntsville

Jesus Hernandez-Patlan, 66, and Teresa Rua Lopez, 60, both of Springdale

Richard Anthony Mycka, 61, and Cynthia Anne Mycka, 60, both of Fayetteville

Feb. 9

Gavin Thomas Biggerstaff, 20, and Madison Dean Howard, 19, both of Fayetteville

William Curt Bustamante, 47, and Julie Therese Nault, 27, both of Prairie Grove

Zachariah Micheal Crawford, 30, and Katrina Rachelle Cadarette, 35, both of Elkins

Oswaldo Esquinca Ramos, 47, and Maria Ascencion Gomez Soto, 44, both of Jenks, Okla.

Daniel Dean Goeden, 67, and Debora Ilene Hurley, 66, both of Springdale

Jonathan Brice Horn, 23, and Kylee Ann Beetch, 23, both of Conway

Jeremy Lavell Larkin, 29, and Mariah Ashley Rincon, 25, both of Springdale

Matthew Bailey Mendenhall, 43, and Allyson Brooke Harper, 28, both of Fayetteville

Lanenoj Tinok, 52, and Naomi Makroro, 56, both of Springdale

Garrett Reid Van Buskirk, 29, and Kasey Kameron Lee Pechal, 24, both of Springdale

Feb. 12

Edward Del Valle Barcelo Villarroel, 37, and Sherry Teresa Best, 46, both of Springdale

Mathew Glen Rigg, 43, and Andrea Louise Slater, 40, both of Springdale

Feb. 13

Larry Dale Dunvan, 79, and Candace Blondell Barnes, 45, both of Springdale

Stephanie Michele Ramirez, 33, and Paloma Cervantes Medina, 31, both of Fayetteville

Feb. 14

Steven Lee Blackwood, 49, Springdale, and Lerea Hollingsworth, 47, both of Fayetteville

Andrews Martin Brister, 22, Benton, and Songmin Han, 21, Booneville

Thomas Walter Burton, 35, and Edith Garnica, 34, both of Lowell

William Dean Davis, 29, and Katelyn Marie Thibodeaux, 21, both of Fayetteville

Lainej Lektak, 35, and Anetha Wieno, 35, both of Rogers

Jarvis Darrell Roberts, 37, and Ashley Taylor Johnson, 30, both of Fayetteville

Curtis Dillon Simpson, 34, and Brittany Nicole Simpson, 38, both of Fayetteville