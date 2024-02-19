Washington County marriage licenses

The following marriage license applications were recorded Feb. 1- 14 in the Washington County Clerk's Office.
Feb. 1
Hannes Patrik Allan Aalto, 35, Prairie Grove, and Alejandra Delfina Ruiz, 37, Bentonville
Jenna Ashley Carter, 22, and Madison Elizabeth Gladwell, 25, both of Fayetteville
Dawson Lee Gardner, 19, and Chloe Nicole Robinson, 20, both of Fayetteville
Robert Bruce Heyliger, 35, and Ashley Morgan Shipp, 27, both of Fayetteville
Ernesto Ruiz, 33, and Virginia Sue Anne Hickman, 32, both of Fayetteville
Jamie Shad Surber, 35, and Kourtney Jo Martin, 30, both of Farmington
Matthew Russell Weisenfels, 35, and Heather Ann Costello, 37, both of Rogers
Feb. 2
Gabriel Isaiah Barrientez, 20, and Abygayle Lea Bennett, 21, both of Fayetteville
Romsa Carland, 39, and Ines Janar, 43, both of Springdale
Clifton Dale Eggert, 46, and Jeanette Gale Bashlor, 43, both of Springdale
David Parks Garrett, 54, and Julie Ann Cerroni, 53, both of Fayetteville
Joshua Keith Hicks, 43, and Eren Michelle Geering, 38, both of Fayetteville
Martin James Palmer, 49, and Angela Renee Legette, 50, both of Gardner, Kan.
Dustin Bryan Rios Sejas, 25, and Miranda Kaitlyn Cherie Nayokpuk, 29, both of Fayetteville
Luis Manuel Tellado Morales, 30, and Marilu Pietri Vargas, 26, both of Springdale
Feb. 5
Marcelo David Arauz Matey, 32, and Adiani Eva Velez Felicier, 22, both of Fayetteville
Carlos Ivan Chavez Jr., 25, and Abigail Jane Marie White, 25, both of Fayetteville
Leony Hinga, 36, and Neilta Marques, 29, both of Springdale
Fuwei Li, 29, and Fan Gao, 25, both of Fayetteville
Andy Makroro, 35, and Lia Robert, 36, both of Springdale
Derk Wade McReynolds, 44, and Marti Gene Johnson, 27, both of Prairie Grove
Doyle Edward Owen Jr., 67, and Kimberley Joye Hadrava, 54, both of Tulsa, Okla.
Jonathan Lee Sparlin, 28, and Megan Leann Sparks, 26, both of Fayetteville
Feb. 6
Zachary Scott Estep, 37, and Hannah Lacey Estep, 37, both of Springdale
Jose Igancio Gutierrez Gutierrez, 31, and Silvia Beatriz Galdamez Mira, 34, both of Springdale
James Richard Jaques, 49, and Charlene Mae Jaques, 54, both of Farmington
Hector Mauricio Urrutia Navas, 39, and Lorena Campuzano, 30, both of Springdale
Feb. 7
Tavian Braxon Sank Bonds, 23, and Kaylan Rae Lackie, 21, both of Fayetteville
Lang Jibi Eoji, 46, and Omega Armon Balos, 40, both of Springdale
Feb. 8
Jonathan Paul Chandler, 36, and April Joy Roflow, 37, both of Fayetteville
Osman Demirbilek, 24, and Myra Barbastro Earley, 28, both of Mountainburg
Ethan James Favorite, 25, and Savanah Gay Ruff, 26, both of Fayetteville
Jeffery Scott Fuller, 52, Bentonville, and Taisa Ornelas Palmeira, 44, Farmington
Cory Wayne Gonzalis, 32, and Tabatha Alicia-Noel Turnbo, 35, both of Huntsville
Jesus Hernandez-Patlan, 66, and Teresa Rua Lopez, 60, both of Springdale
Richard Anthony Mycka, 61, and Cynthia Anne Mycka, 60, both of Fayetteville
Feb. 9
Gavin Thomas Biggerstaff, 20, and Madison Dean Howard, 19, both of Fayetteville
William Curt Bustamante, 47, and Julie Therese Nault, 27, both of Prairie Grove
Zachariah Micheal Crawford, 30, and Katrina Rachelle Cadarette, 35, both of Elkins
Oswaldo Esquinca Ramos, 47, and Maria Ascencion Gomez Soto, 44, both of Jenks, Okla.
Daniel Dean Goeden, 67, and Debora Ilene Hurley, 66, both of Springdale
Jonathan Brice Horn, 23, and Kylee Ann Beetch, 23, both of Conway
Jeremy Lavell Larkin, 29, and Mariah Ashley Rincon, 25, both of Springdale
Matthew Bailey Mendenhall, 43, and Allyson Brooke Harper, 28, both of Fayetteville
Lanenoj Tinok, 52, and Naomi Makroro, 56, both of Springdale
Garrett Reid Van Buskirk, 29, and Kasey Kameron Lee Pechal, 24, both of Springdale
Feb. 12
Edward Del Valle Barcelo Villarroel, 37, and Sherry Teresa Best, 46, both of Springdale
Mathew Glen Rigg, 43, and Andrea Louise Slater, 40, both of Springdale
Feb. 13
Larry Dale Dunvan, 79, and Candace Blondell Barnes, 45, both of Springdale
Stephanie Michele Ramirez, 33, and Paloma Cervantes Medina, 31, both of Fayetteville
Feb. 14
Steven Lee Blackwood, 49, Springdale, and Lerea Hollingsworth, 47, both of Fayetteville
Andrews Martin Brister, 22, Benton, and Songmin Han, 21, Booneville
Thomas Walter Burton, 35, and Edith Garnica, 34, both of Lowell
William Dean Davis, 29, and Katelyn Marie Thibodeaux, 21, both of Fayetteville
Lainej Lektak, 35, and Anetha Wieno, 35, both of Rogers
Jarvis Darrell Roberts, 37, and Ashley Taylor Johnson, 30, both of Fayetteville
Curtis Dillon Simpson, 34, and Brittany Nicole Simpson, 38, both of Fayetteville