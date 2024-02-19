West Fork School Board puts superintendent on paid leave

WEST FORK -- The School Board has placed Superintendent John Karnes on paid administrative leave for "an undetermined amount of time," according to a Facebook post by the School District on Monday.

The board appointed John Unger, the Middle School principal, as superintendent in Karnes' absence, according to the post.

No reason was given for the move.

"The school board will work hard to ensure that education remains the district's top priority during this time," the post states. "Sincerely, West Fork School Board."

The board met for what was termed an emergency meeting at 5 p.m. Friday, according to an email from the administration office. No agenda was provided but an employee in the office said the meeting concerned a personnel issue.

Karnes has been West Fork's superintendent since 2010. He's the longest-serving school district superintendent in Northwest Arkansas.

He previously spent seven years as principal of West Fork High School, according to the district's website.

The district reported an enrollment of 778 students as of Oct. 1.