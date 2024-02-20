Farmington man accused of sex crimes with 12-year-old girl

FARMINGTON -- A Farmington man is accused of sex crimes involving a 12-year-old girl.

Farmington police arrested Paul Aviles, 44, on Feb. 13 in connection with second-degree sexual assault and sexual indecency with a child, according to a police report.

The report said the victim told her mother via text message that Aviles had inappropriately touched her. The mother then took the girl to the Police Department, and detectives took the pair to the Children's Safety Center for a forensic interview and a medical exam.

Aviles was arrested shortly thereafter. During an interview, he admitted to no wrongdoing and said nothing happened, according to the report.

Aviles was booked into the Washington County Detention Center and later released on a $50,000 bond.