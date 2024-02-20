In the News

Liu Liange, former chairman of the Bank of China, was indicted on bribery charges as he is accused of using previous positions to help others with loans in return for property and cash payments, along with making loans that violated regulations.

Ibrahima Bah, a Senagalese man, was found guilty of manslaughter in Britain after he piloted a dingy that ripped apart in the waters while crossing the English Channel carrying 43 migrants, leading to the deaths of four of the migrants.

Constantine Mantz, a doctor from Fort Myers, Fla., was ordered to pay a $5,000 fine along with investigation costs and take a medical education course on risk management after giving radiation therapy to treat breast cancer on the wrong side of a woman's body for a month.

Anteyona Sandifer, a 21-year-old woman from Milwaukee, Wis., was sentenced to 25 years in prison for running through a red light and hitting another vehicle, killing five of her passengers and causing significant injuries to the sixth.

Jason Antonio Yang Lopez, a Guatemalan man wanted by the U.S., was detained in Mexico for allegedly participating in the process of importing chemicals used by a Mexican drug cartel to make fentanyl.

Corena Rose Minjarez, 36, and Jesus Dominguez, 35, were both arrested on charges of murder and abuse of a corpse after a girl's body was found encased in concrete and a boy's remains were found in a suitcase left in the trunk of a car.

Madison Marsh, the 2024 Miss America from Colorado, originally from Fort Smith, Ark., joined the festivities for NASCAR's season-opening Daytona 500 as the honorary pace car driver to help lead the field to the green flag.

James Muncy, sheriff of McDowell County, W.Va., said that 11 suspects have been arrested as the result of an investigation into illegal drugs' allegedly being delivered into a federal prison in southern West Virginia with the use of drones.

Dave Musgrove, a deputy sergeant with the Charlotte County, Fla., sheriff"s office, was commended for his heroics after he helped a mom and her kids who had been in a car crash, pulling an infant from the wreckage and performing chest compressions until the baby resumed breathing.